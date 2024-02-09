Dr. Karen Campbell Kuebler’s New Book, “LeGon Suits Up!” is a Delightful and True Story for Young Readers All About the Pioneering Life and Career of Dancer Jeni LeGon
Pikesville, MD, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Karen Campbell Kuebler, a mother and teacher who holds a lifelong love of dancing, has completed her most recent book, “LeGon Suits Up!”: a charming biographical tale about the trail-blazing dancer Jeni LeGon and her ground-breaking style and career.
Dr. Karen Campbell Kuebler started dancing at the age of three and never stopped moving. A passion for dance history developed in college and continues to inspire her research. As a mom and teacher, Karen enjoys creating customized songs and dances for every situation, and she also loves exploring nature, traveling, and laughing with friends. The author lives in Baltimore, Maryland, with her husband, Brian, lots of books, and lots of props for story dances.
“Enjoy the dancing HER-story of Jeni LeGon,” writes Dr. Kuebler. “She dazzled stages and screens across the United States, Canada, and Europe with her dancing feet and choice to wear pants despite the expectations of the times. From her neighborhood concerts as a child to her work in the chorus line of the Whitman Sisters’ vaudeville show, to tap dancing with Bill Bojangles Robinson, to performing in the movies, Ms. LeGon was a pioneer for black women throughout the twentieth century.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Karen Campbell Kuebler’s book will transport readers back in time to experience the incredible professional journey of Jeni, and how she broke barriers with her unique costumes and dancing. Engaging and heartfelt, Dr. Kuebler shares “LeGon Suits Up!” in the hopes of inspiring her readers to find and embrace their own passions, no matter what others might think.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “LeGon Suits Up!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
