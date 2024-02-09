Thomas Celi’s New Book, "College Boy," Centers Around a Young Man’s Journey Into Adulthood as He Experienced the World for the First Time on His Own While Away at School
Port St. Lucie, FL, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Thomas Celi, a retired scientific software engineer with fifty years of professional experience, has completed his most recent book, “College Boy”: a fascinating story that follows a young man named Sam Higgins as he learned to navigate life on his on, and uses his innate skills to find his place and prove his worth in the world, independently from his family.
After earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, author Thomas Celi’s career led him to programming Advanced Math problems. He founded his own business, Digital Graphic Inc., and ran it for twenty-six years. The author has been married to his wife, Loretta, for sixty-three years, and together they have five adult children, seventeen grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. In his spare time, Celi’s hobbies include building scale boat models and RC model planes.
Celi writes, “This is the story of a young man in the early 1960s growing up from the age of eighteen. His small-town background changed dramatically when his father’s investments led to wealth, but both he and his family maintained their midwestern way of life of good and sharing with people. The young man used his innate math and soccer talents to improve himself independent of the family’s newfound wealth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Thomas Celi’s book is partly based on the author’s own life, including his worldwide business and pleasure travels, and his experiences in working for his family business from an early age until his college education set him on a new path. Expertly paced and stirring, Celi weaves a deeply personal novel that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page as young Sam learns to find his way in an ever-changing world.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “College Boy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
