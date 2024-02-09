Author Julia Peck’s New Book, "Julia and Peter," is the Love Story of the Author and Her Late Husband
Recent release “Julia and Peter” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julia Peck is the romantic journey of the author and her late husband from the beginning to the end.
Mission, TX, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julia Peck has completed her new book, “Julia and Peter”: a touching story that follows two free-spirited entrepreneurs through time and space from England to New York City to Mexico, ending itself in Mission, Texas at an RV park, going through every step of their journey and the joy they shared together.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Julia Peck’s recollection covers the ups and downs of their lifetime together, the people that they met together and the things they were able to see and experience, bringing them together here both as a memoir of what was but also to share those happy times with anyone willing to read.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Julia and Peter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
