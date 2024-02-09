Author Percy Townsend’s New Book, "Tales of the Korean War: A Reminiscence," is a Compelling Series Exploring the Experiences Faced by Soldiers During the Korean War

Recent release “Tales of the Korean War: A Reminiscence” from Newman Springs Publishing author Percy Townsend is a thought-provoking novel that reveals the true nature of war, documenting the courage, fears, and brotherhood shared by those who fought side-by-side in the trenches of the Korean War, enduring horror and death alongside glory and triumph.