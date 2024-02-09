Author Percy Townsend’s New Book, "Tales of the Korean War: A Reminiscence," is a Compelling Series Exploring the Experiences Faced by Soldiers During the Korean War
Recent release “Tales of the Korean War: A Reminiscence” from Newman Springs Publishing author Percy Townsend is a thought-provoking novel that reveals the true nature of war, documenting the courage, fears, and brotherhood shared by those who fought side-by-side in the trenches of the Korean War, enduring horror and death alongside glory and triumph.
Houston, TX, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Percy Townsend, a decorated war veteran and retired army officer, as well as a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, the East Central University, and the US Army’s Command and General Staff School, has completed his new book, “Tales of the Korean War: A Reminiscence”: a fascinating story depicting the brave men who left their homes to fight in the Korean War, enduring the horrors of war without knowing whether or not they would return to their families.
“Using a US Army infantry regiment as a backdrop, tales are told of individual soldiers’ experiences during the Korean War,” writes Townsend. “They are tales of the dogfaces, the grunts, the foxhole men, and the officers that led them.
“This moving account takes you inside their hearts, minds, and souls. When men depend on one another in battle, a bond among them is created that can never be broken. Etched in their minds are thoughts and memories that will remain as long as their lives endure.
“Their tales speak of comradery, bravery, and cowardice. They reveal the terror, the sadness, and the glory of battle. War is exposed with all its horror, misery, and bloodshed by soldiers and innocent civilians alike. The tales unveil soldiers’ atrocities committed to ensure their own survival.
“These are stories of men far away from their homes and loved ones, fighting to obtain freedom for a people they would never know.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Percy Townsend’s enthralling tale will take readers on a powerful journey back in time as they discover these incredible stories of bravery and courage in the face of death. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, Townsend explores the true side of war in a poignant series that is sure to keep the pages turning and remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Tales of the Korean War: A Reminiscence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
