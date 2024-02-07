The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour Returns to Alumnae Hall at Immaculata University in Malvern, PA on March 1 & 2, 2024
Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in about 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.
Malvern, PA, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Join the Philadelphia Rock Gym & the Schuylkill Canal Association when the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to the Main Line, at Immaculata University on Friday, March 1 & Saturday, March 2, 2024. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the show begins at 7:30pm.
From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world.
Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2023/2024 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world. At each screening around the world, audiences will see a selection of award-winning films and crowd favorites from the hundreds of films entered into the annual festival.
“The best part of hosting the World Tour is being able to witness a community of film buffs and lovers of the outdoors come together to share stories, be inspired to set out on new adventures and learn about the mountains they love,” said David Rowland. “You will always connect with old friends and make new ones at the World Tour screenings.”
For tickets and information visit their website: https://philarockgym.com/upcoming-events/banff/ or call 877-822-7673.
