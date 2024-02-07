The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour Returns to Alumnae Hall at Immaculata University in Malvern, PA on March 1 & 2, 2024

Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in about 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.