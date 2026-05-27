Extreme Sports News
Take it to the limit with news about bungee jumping, parachuting, ziplining, rock and mountain climbing, skateboarding, scootering and inline skating. Find out about the newest athletes, latest technology, products, services, competitions and events influencing the world of extreme sports.
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
Academy Safe Welcomes Martial Arts Leader Cris Rodriguez to the Board of Directors
Cris Rodriguez has been appointed to the Board of Directors of AcademySafe, a nonprofit focused on making martial arts academies safer for children, families, and communities. She brings a blend of martial arts leadership and marketing expertise through her work with Grow Pro Agency and her experience as a former academy founder and owner. - April 10, 2026 - Academy Safe
National Martial Arts League Opens Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors Nationwide
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is launching a 32-city professional martial arts team league and is inviting accredited investors to participate in building America’s first national point martial arts league. - March 14, 2026 - The National Martial Arts League
Invest Atlantic City Fight Night Brand Poised to Disrupt the Combat Sports Industry
The official announcement of Invest Atlantic City Fight Night, a combat sports brand looking to disrupt the industry status quo through a fighters first, growth based, entrepreneurial model. Taking pressure of combatants so they can focus on their craft rather than the demand to sell tickets. - February 28, 2026 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Cris Cyborg to Headline Nação Cyborg 15 in Historic World Title Boxing Bout – March 28, 2026 in Curitiba
Cris Cyborg looks to become first combat sports athlete to hold a world championship in MMA and Professional boxing simultaneously with WIBA world Title fight March 28, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil. - February 25, 2026 - Cris Cyborg
Motorcycle Arrive and Ride at Circuit of the Americas
Scoot ATX offers a complete "Arrive and Ride" motorcycle track service in Austin, providing bikes, coaching, technical support, fuel, data analysis, and hospitality. The program serves all skill levels from beginners to CMRA racers at local track days with 3:16 Track Days, RideSmart, and Harris Hill Road. Riders need a valid motorcycle license or racing license. Let's Go Ride. - December 21, 2025 - Scoot ATX
Belligerent Skate Team Shows Heart at Buffalo Damn Am at Foodcourt Skatepark
Belligerent Lifestyle Apparel proudly spotlighted its skate team at the Damn Am Buffalo event this past weekend, hosted at Foodcourt Skatepark in Hamburg, NY. - August 10, 2025 - Belligerent Lifestyle
SeaLife Unveils New SportDiver S Underwater Smartphone Housing
SeaLife has introduced the all-new SportDiver S, an underwater smartphone housing designed for divers & snorklers of all abilities. The new compact housing dives to a depth of 100 feet (30 meters) and offers several updates over the original SportDiver model, the new “S” version offers compatibility with all iPhone models including Max sizes, as well as many Android smartphones. - June 11, 2025 - SeaLife
Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2026 Conference
17X MMA World Champion and undefeated, top 10 ranked professional Boxer Cris Cyborg will appear as a guest speaker at the 2026 Bitcoin conference. - May 26, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Philadelphia Boxer Nicole Fisher-Brown: Fighting for a Better Future, In and Out of the Ring
National/East Coast Champ Boxer Nicole Fisher-Brown (#2 @165lbs, #9 @154lbs, 7-1 record) is a Philly force. Beyond the ring, she champions youth empowerment, violence reduction, and mentorship. A dedicated mom, wife, and community leader, Nicole inspires future athletes and leaders. - May 09, 2025 - Nicole Fisher-Brown
Golf Sim & Rock-Climbing Sheds Across the USA Brought to You by Impact Sports in Cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc.
Impact Sports is excited to announce a new cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc., bringing Golf Sheds and Rock Climbing to clients across North America. This relationship further allows Impact Sports to outfit quality sheds in any city on short notice with a trusted name in the industry. They look... - May 05, 2025 - Impact Sports
RDX Sports Celebrates Red Glove Boxing S.L.'s Unstoppable Growth in Spain
RDX Sports proudly celebrates Red Glove Boxing S.L.'s latest milestone, the launch of their new store in Madrid. Since 2017, this powerful partnership has fueled Red Glove’s rise as a top distributor in Spain, championing RDX gear at major events and driving brand growth. With a renewed multi-million Euro agreement and shared passion for combat sports, RDX and Red Glove are redefining the ring together, bringing premium gear closer to fighters across Spain. - May 02, 2025 - RDX Inc. Ltd.
Equinox Guiding Service Offers AMGA-Certified Training to Address Safety Gaps in Climbing Gyms
As climbing gyms grow across New England, many instructors still lack formal certification. Equinox Guiding Service, led by AMGA-certified Provider Noah Kleiner, offers Climbing Wall Instructor (CWI) training to help gyms raise safety standards, improve staff confidence, and ensure consistent instruction. Now scheduling spring and summer courses for facilities looking to build a more professional and risk-aware team. - April 03, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
PFL MMA Champion Cris Cyborg Now Ranked 15th in the World as Professional Boxer
Cris Cyborg is one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the history of the sport having won Championship belts with the PFL, Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce MMA promotions. Competing in professional Boxing Cris Cyborg now finds herself ranked 15th in the world inside the Super Welterweight division after a pair of KO victories over Karen Fernandez and Valentina Angarita improved her professional boxing record to 4-0 (3KO's). - March 25, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Belligerent Lifestyle to Debut Skateboarding Team and New Apparel Collection at Tampa Pro 2025
Belligerent Lifestyle, a cutting-edge apparel brand known for celebrating self-motivated confidence, is proud to announce its participation at Tampa Pro 2025. - March 25, 2025 - Belligerent Lifestyle
Derik Fay Invests in BKFC, Joining Conor McGregor as an Owner
Derik Fay, Celebrity investor and entrepreneur, has announced his investment and strategic role in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Fay joins Conor McGregor and sees this innovative organization as the future of combat sports and is excited to be part of its groundbreaking journey. - February 26, 2025 - 3F Management
MMA Champ Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas Conference
UFC Champion Cris Cyborg to attend Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas conference May 27-29, 2025 at The Venetian Hotel and Casino Resort. - October 31, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Considered WMMA GOAT After 5th World Title by Most
Cris Cyborg adds the PFL MMA Championship to her MMA Resume which already included the Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta FC, and STRIKEFORCE Championship belts. Winner of 17 World Championship fights, Cris Cyborg defeated 2x PFL Tournament Champion Larissa Pacheco 4 rounds to 1 to become PFL MMA World Champion. - October 30, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
Alliance Volleyball, The Athlete Lab and Prime Performance Partner to Launch ACL Prevention Program for Middle Tennessee Athletes
The Athlete Lab and Prime Performance partner up with Alliance Volleyball Club to provide Williamson County Athletes a innovative solution to help prevent ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries and improve athletic performance. - September 06, 2024 - The Athlete Lab
The Evolution of New Zealand Mint Collectibles: Introducing Agoro
Agoro endeavors to revitalize the collectibles market with expansion beyond coins and amplifying licensing partnerships in sports, lifestyle categories. - August 12, 2024 - Agoro by New Zealand Mint
City of Naples Mayor Endorses Manganni Salvaticus Jungle Summer Games; New "Manganni" Jungle Sport Benefiting Veterans and First Responders to Launch at Tournament
Manganni Salvaticus, a therapeutic tactical sports operation for military veterans and first responders, has announced the much-anticipated Manganni Jungle Summer Games Tournament. Scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2024, the event promises an exhilarating day of adventure, challenges, and fun for participants of all ages. The tournament also marks the official launch of a new sport, the "Manganni" Jungle Sport and was endorsed by City of Naples Mayor, Teresa Heitmann. - August 06, 2024 - Manganni Salvaticus
Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation Presents 3rd Annual Free Summer Sports Camp and 3rd Annual Battle of the 7 on 7 Invitational
Announcing Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation's 3rd Annual Free Summer Sports Camp & Battle of the 7 on 7 Invitational. Join them July 6-7 for skill-building, competition, & mentorship. Featuring football, cheer, and new addition: golf. Register your team for a chance to win. - May 20, 2024 - Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation
Saluting Sacrifice: National Van Lines Honors Military Spouses on Appreciation Day
National Van Lines proudly announces its sponsorship of the groundbreaking Military Spouse Appreciation Day event, organized by military spouse-owned Instant Teams and Twelve Million Plus. This event, set to unfold near Fort Liberty on May 2, 2024, promises an immersive experience celebrating the... - April 25, 2024 - National Van Lines
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing with Green Bay Fight Night Main Event April 27
16x MMA Grand Slam Champion will be returning to the sport of Professional Boxing April 27 as she steps into the ring as the main event of Rough House Promotions: Green Bay Fight Night Cris Cyborg the current Bellator MMA Champion last competed in MMA at Bellator 300 where she scored a 1st round... - February 22, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour Returns to Alumnae Hall at Immaculata University in Malvern, PA on March 1 & 2, 2024
Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in about 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide. - February 07, 2024 - Philadelphia Rock Gyms
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing Jan. 19 Against Kelsey Wickstrum, the #3 Ranked Boxer in the USA
Cris Cyborg is the only MMA Grand Slam Champion after winning belts with Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce. Cyborg will be making her return to Professional Boxing against the #3 ranked female fighter in the USA Kelsey Wickstrum Jan 19, 2024 as the Main Event of WFC 163 at the Pechanga Casino in Temecula California. More info CrisCyborg.com. - November 13, 2023 - Cris Cyborg
Aero Build's Coast Model 1 Sets the New Standard for Luxury Travel Coast by Aero Build Debuts Comfort to Off-Grid Travel
Nashville-based company is using a different business model and a more customer-focused approach in the manufacturing of an all-electric travel trailer. - October 24, 2023 - Aero Build
Gameday CBD Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal with World's Top Senior Player (according to DUPR)
Gameday CBD, the leading CBD brand among athletes in the United States, announced an exciting partnership with Altaf Merchant, the world's Top Senior Pickleball player. This dynamic collaboration aims to educate pickleball players at every skill level about the advantages of CBD, tailored... - October 18, 2023 - Gameday CBD
Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano Bellator 300 Fight Most Watched Female Fight in Brazil Since 2018
Cris Cyborg proves she is still one of the biggest names in Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts, as her Bellator 300 Victory over #1 contender Cat Zingano on the Globo owned Combate broadcast network was a rating success in Brazil earning a 70+ ratings percent share making it the most watched female fight in the country since 2008 and the most watched Female Bellator MMA fight in the history of Brazil. - October 17, 2023 - Cris Cyborg
AloeMD Announces Partnership with Life Time Pickleball and the Life Time Grand Prix
AloeMD is an Official Sponsor of Life Time Pickleball and the Life Time Grand Prix, a series of iconic off roadcycling events. - October 03, 2023 - AloeMD
10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills Shines Bright, Securing Gold at Jiu Jitsu World League Golden State VIII
Five champions from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills dominated the Jiu Jitsu World League Golden State VIII in Stockton. Highlights include Daniel Griego's triangle submission, Alberto Sotomayor's swift Darce Choke, Lindsey Briseno's 21-2 finals victory, and impressive comebacks by Head Coach Jeff Willingham and Jason Townsell. Supported by Coach Brandon Townsell and Leticia Sotomayor, the team remains unbeaten. The squad is geared up for the Jiu Jitsu World League San Diego XIII in October. - September 01, 2023 - 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills
10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills Competitors Dominate Jiu Jitsu World League in Stockton: Jeff Willingham, Jason Townsell, and Alberto Sotomayor Take Home Gold
Three competitors from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills dominated the Jiu Jitsu World League Pacific Open in Stockton,CA, winning gold medals in the No Gi competition.Jeff Willingham, Jason Townsell, and Alberto Sotomayor showcased their skills and scored no points against them.The team aims to excel at the upcoming World Championship and currently ranks 6th in No Gi.Located in Chino Hills, the academy offers classes for all levels, emphasizing a friendly environment and top-notch instruction. - June 22, 2023 - 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills
HuntEmUp.com Introduces Cuddeback Cameras and the Cuddelink System to Its Product Range
HuntEmUp.com, a leading online destination for hunting and outdoor enthusiasts, is pleased to announce the addition of Cuddeback Cameras and the revolutionary Cuddelink System to its extensive lineup of products. This partnership brings together cutting-edge trail cameras and wireless connectivity, offering customers unparalleled scouting capabilities and enhancing their hunting experiences. - June 02, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
Spirits Capital Corporation Sponsors the Professional Bull Riders "Unleash the Beast" World Finals
Spirits Capital, developer of a securitized investment in new fill Premium American Whiskey, is an Official Sponsor and Local Partner of the PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast and Dirty 30 Party taking place in Fort Worth, Texas from May 12-21, 2023. The company is also sponsoring the playing of the National Anthem for each arena performance from May 18 through May 21. - May 11, 2023 - Spirits Capital Corporation
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Dominates IBJJF Pan Championship with 11 Medalists
South Florida's leading MMA and Jiu-Jitsu academy dominate at the March, 2023 IBJJF Pan Championship - April 13, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
Free Skateboarding Lessons in Los Angeles/Torrance, California
Skateboarders of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in free skateboarding lessons offered at public skateparks. The lessons are part of an initiative to promote healthy, active lifestyles and provide access to recreational opportunities for all members of the community. - April 06, 2023 - Goskate.com
Team Throttle Monster to Become One of Biggest Teams in Professional Motorsports
Monster Jam Truck Team Expands to Eight Monster Trucks with Acquisition - March 23, 2023 - Team Throttle Monster
The Professional Dodgeball League Announces Its Launch
The Professional Dodgeball League (PDBL) was founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Adam Majewski with investor and advisor Tom Austin. The 12 PDBL teams will feature the best 96 dodgeball players in the United States, competing on national television. Learn more about the best and only professional dodgeball league and register to try out as a player at prododgeball.com. - January 12, 2023 - The Professional Dodgeball League
Alignment Simple Solutions Debuts New 5thGen QuickTrick® QuickString™
The New 5th Gen QuickTrick® QuickString™ is the only system that allows you to check caster, camber, toe and thrust angle in one kit on any hard surface at an affordable price. - January 10, 2023 - QuickTrick - Alignment Simple Solutions
Cris Cyborg Finds Inspiration from Bruce Lee Ahead of Saturday's Return to Boxing Ring
Cris Cyborg returns to Boxing Ring Saturday, Dec. 10 against Gabby Holloway on the main card Terence Crawford vs. Dave Avanesyan PPV, and on her final day of training camp, pays her respects to Bruce Lee grave memorial in Seattle, Washington. - December 07, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes BJJ Academy & Self Defense School Win Best Academy at JitzKings Tournament
Local martial arts students win big at Jiu-Jitsu tournament. - November 09, 2022 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
Cris Cyborg First Boxing Fight Does 110,000 Global Pay Per View (PPV) Buys
Cris Cyborg makes professional boxing debut at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba Brazil earning an 8 round unanimous decision over former Brazilian National Boxing champion Simone Silva and the event does over 110,000 Pay Per View Buys and over 10,000 fans in attendance. - October 10, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat Expands Into Southern California
UFC Hall of Famer turned promoter Urijah Faber has steered his new promotion Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat into the Southern California market. Their first LA show, Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 6 Talbott VS Jimenez is scheduled for Saturday October 22 at the Commerce Casino. “It’s a... - September 25, 2022 - Firepower Promotions
OddsTrader.com Adds BetSync Technology for Seamless Customer Experience
Overdrive Marketing, Inc. announced today the launch of BetSync Technology to its US-focused sports handicapping portal, OddsTrader.com. OddsTrader offers odds comparison, statistics, computer picks, live scores, and injury reports. BetSync technology allows sports bettors using OddsTrader to track... - August 31, 2022 - Overdrive Marketing, Inc.
Denver's Premier Skate Shop Has a New Location
After two months in transition, Death & Glory Skate Shop is resuming its second-to-none sales and service in their very own location on South Broadway in Denver. Specializing in quad roller skates and inline skates, D&G also has a full selection of skateboarding hard goods as well. The larger new space will soon be also accommodating skate footwear and streetwear. - August 12, 2022 - Death & Glory Skate Shop
Cris Cyborg Moves Up ESPN Pound 4 Pound Women's Ranking with Historic Win in Hawaii
MMA only Grand Slam Champion Cris Cyborg defends Bellator MMA Belt after capturing UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce Championships against #1 contender and former 2x Women's World Boxing Champion, Arlene Blencowe, in historic Hawaii MMA fight. - May 16, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
2B3D Token to Launch Memorial Day
California Tech company launches token in honor of military veterans. - March 22, 2022 - 2b3d.com
Multi-Time World Enduro Champion David Knight Partners with Classic Car Club to Form New, International Team
Knight and CCC to Go Head-to-Head Against Major Factories and Established Teams to Demonstrate a Ravenous Appetite for Victory is Most Important - March 14, 2022 - Classic Car Club
Daniel Gracie Academy of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Opens in Hyannis
Daniel Gracie Academy offers a variety of fitness classes for adults and children of all experience levels. Classes include jiu jitsu, muay thai, kickboxing, bootcamp and special workshops that focus on improving one’s health and wellbeing. The kids’ program starts at age 4 with the Little Warriors program–offering students a jump start on learning the basics of staying active and making positive choices. - March 09, 2022 - Daniel Gracie Academy Hyannis
Local Atlanta Dealership Jim Ellis Chevrolet Presents Indy 500 4-Time Winner & Rolex 24 Hr. Race Winner Helio Castroneves One-of-a-Kind Corvette C8, Courtesy of Chevrolet
Jim Ellis Chevrolet was proud to present the mid-engine C8 Corvette to Helio Castroneves, winner of Nascar’s Rolex 24 hour Indy Race held at the Daytona International Motor Speedway on Sunday, January 31, 2022. Greg Street of V103 radio station was at Jim Ellis Chevrolet to do the honor of... - February 04, 2022 - Jim Ellis Chevy