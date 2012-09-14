PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Neight C. Casperson Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Neight C. Casperson of Ogden, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ski wear apparel. About Neight C. Casperson Neight Casperson is the self-employed owner and... - November 20, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Bison Life’s Everyday Series for Ages 8+ is Available in Walmart Across 2,090 Stores Bison Life is presenting their new groundbreaking tactical safety glasses for kids, a remarkably comfortable and protective design constructed to properly safeguard children and improve compliance through its updated features, ergonomic fit and stylish design. Available in Walmart across 2,090 stores. - September 04, 2019 - Bison Production Company

World’s First Turbine JetPack Soars Over Sydney Opera House; David Mayman Returns to Make Triumphant Flight in Sydney, Australia Australian adventurer/entrepreneur David Mayman made a triumphant flight in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House splitting the sky with his JB10 JetPack, powered by customized, twin turbine jets and ten years of development. The former business consultant and self described aviation fanatic made his... - July 26, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation

2019 Paiute Trail UTV Jamboree The Paiute Trail ATV/UTV Jamboree celebrates its 10th Anniversary in Marysvale, Utah on August 7-10, 2019. Free public access to trial rides, events, and entertainment. - July 25, 2019 - Paiute Trail Jamboree

Carolina Treetop Challenge Hosts the Stanly County Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Local officials and staff gather to inaugurate North Carolina’s newest aerial adventure course, a high ropes and zip line course, opening for families & groups. - July 05, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge

P-Rite Gives All Women Freedom P-Rite™, a women’s stand to pee device announces their new website www.P-Rite.com. P-Rite™ Gives All Women Freedom! P-Rite™ is a disposable paper funnel that women of all ages can use to pee standing up. It allows women to free themselves from dirty porta-potties, long lines... - May 24, 2019 - P-Rite

Eliminate Debilitating Blisters with Gym Skin by STRIKER Striker Concepts has created an innovative gym glove that offers full coverage protection against heat, friction and moisture, thus eliminating blisters and callouses. - April 17, 2019 - STRIKER Concepts