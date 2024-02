Author Stanley Childers’s New Book, "Sideline Stanley Discovers His Talent," Follows a Young Boy Who, with the Help of His Mother, Searches for What It is He’s Good at

Portage, IN, February 09, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Stanley Childers, who has played drums for several decades after discovering his passion for them in his childhood, has completed his new book, “Sideline Stanley Discovers His Talent”: a charming story of a young boy who, after sitting on the sidelines while his friends play sports, decides to search for what he’s good at.Childers writes, “‘Sideline Stanley Discovers His Talent’ is the heartwarming tale of a little boy who discovers that everyone is good at something. He also finds the importance of family and friends while learning to trust in himself and never giving up.”Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stanley Childers’s new book is a delightful tale that will help to inspire readers of all ages to search for their own talents and discover what it is they’re best at.Readers can purchase “Sideline Stanley Discovers His Talent” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.