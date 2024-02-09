Author Stanley Childers’s New Book, "Sideline Stanley Discovers His Talent," Follows a Young Boy Who, with the Help of His Mother, Searches for What It is He’s Good at

Recent release “Sideline Stanley Discovers His Talent” from Covenant Books author Stanley Childers is an adorable tale that centers around Stanley, a young boy who enjoys playing with his friends, but is no good at sports like the rest of them. With the encouragement of his mother, Stanley sets out to discover what he is good at so he can show off his talents.