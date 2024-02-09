Author Sharon Aseltine Plumb’s New Book, "Monument Man," is a Powerful Look at the Incredible Healing Power of the Lord and His Scripture to Overcome Loss and Pain

Recent release “Monument Man” from Covenant Books author Sharon Aseltine Plumb is a compelling assortment of short stories that chronicle the author’s time spent working at a monument shop with her husband, and how she used the Word of God to minister to her customers in grief and pain in order to help them find spiritual and emotional healing.