Author Sharon Aseltine Plumb’s New Book, "Monument Man," is a Powerful Look at the Incredible Healing Power of the Lord and His Scripture to Overcome Loss and Pain
Recent release “Monument Man” from Covenant Books author Sharon Aseltine Plumb is a compelling assortment of short stories that chronicle the author’s time spent working at a monument shop with her husband, and how she used the Word of God to minister to her customers in grief and pain in order to help them find spiritual and emotional healing.
Kelso, WA, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Aseltine Plumb, who worked at a monument shop alongside her husband, Gary, for many years, has completed her new book, “Monument Man”: a captivating book that documents the author’s experiences at the monument business in which she cared for many customers effortlessly and ministered to them about the Word of God, helping them with their grief.
Born in Ashland, Oregon, in 1950, author Sharon Aseltine Plumb’s entire childhood consisted of living in poverty. When her two younger siblings were born in her early teen years, she automatically fell into the motherly role, watching over them when her parents were gone. After starting a family of her own, she would continue to give her all, caring for her family as best as she could.
As the author began working at the monument shop, her calling continued. She would meet strangers and hear their stories of their loss of loved ones and would listen quietly, offering any condolences she could to ease their suffering and pain. She called this her gift and could talk to anyone, and they would feel the need to open up and share with her all of the cherished memories and heartfelt stories of their loved ones. Then she would share with them the Word of God, and somehow people would always accept what she would tell them.
Plumb shares, “This book was written to bring hope and faith and encourage all who read it—to let the individual know this is not the end. Someday they will see that family member again if they believe in God. Let the Lord wrap his arms around the individual and know that he loves him or her, and through this book, God will bring comfort… God bless and keep you in his care.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon Aseltine Plumb’s new book is a powerful story about following one’s calling to reach out and helping others, and the incredible healing power of both the Lord and his Holy Word. Heartfelt and poignant, Plumb shares her tale in the hope of inspiring others to minister to those in need, and to look towards God in times of heartache and loss in order to find a path towards healing.
Readers can purchase “Monument Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
