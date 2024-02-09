Author Patrick’s New Book, “Tithing Is Not For The Church Today and never was!” is a Unique Look at How Modern Church Dogma Has Drifted Away from God’s Initial Intentions
Recent release “Tithing Is Not For The Church Today and never was!” from Covenant Books author Patrick is a compelling, faith-based read that explores the issues surrounding the modern Christian church, including the ways in which men of God often instruct their parishioners that giving to the church is the only path to salvation.
New York, NY, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patrick, a Vietnam Veteran who gave his life to Jesus Christ while serving in the US Navy, has completed his new book, “Tithing Is Not For The Church Today and never was!”: a compelling read that explores the falsehoods that modern church leaders use in order to take advantage of their congregation rather than leading them to be closer to God and Scripture.
A student and lover of the Word of God, author Patrick has always been a searcher of the truth. He lives in Davenport, Iowa, where he is involved with his church and teaches a weekend Bible study where the emphasis is BIBLE, not denominational dogma. His two favorite verses are Philippians 3:10–14 and Psalm 46:10.
“ENOUGH with the lies,” writes Patrick. “This book refutes the lies of most churches concerning giving—lies designed to cause fear of a curse instead of faith in Jesus Christ. We dissect the false claims and bring forth the truth. This is a truth found only in the Bible. We hold true to 2 Timothy 2:15 as we ‘study’ and ‘rightly divide the word of truth’ (KJV).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patrick’s new book is the perfect read for those who are tired of being lured astray by those in positions of power within their church, all while not actually growing in their faith in God. Based on his own personal experiences with his faith and the Bible, Patrick hopes to encourage his readers to seek out God’s Word on their own and learn to forge their own relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Tithing Is Not For The Church Today and never was!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
