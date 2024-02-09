Author Patrick’s New Book, “Tithing Is Not For The Church Today and never was!” is a Unique Look at How Modern Church Dogma Has Drifted Away from God’s Initial Intentions

Recent release “Tithing Is Not For The Church Today and never was!” from Covenant Books author Patrick is a compelling, faith-based read that explores the issues surrounding the modern Christian church, including the ways in which men of God often instruct their parishioners that giving to the church is the only path to salvation.