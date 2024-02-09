Author Jacob Jones’s New Book, “Heroes Rising Book 2: The Forbidden Forest,” is the Thrilling Continuation of This Riveting Fantasy Series
Recent release “Heroes Rising Book 2: The Forbidden Forest” from Page Publishing author Jacob Jones follows Sara, Amanadine, and Kar as they return to the Kingdom of Evergreen as heroes from stopping the ritual occurring in the Wasteland.
Lusby, MD, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jacob Jones, a husband and a father who resides in southern Maryland, has completed his new book, “Heroes Rising Book 2: The Forbidden Forest”: a riveting fantasy novel that welcomes readers back into the world of dragons and elves.
The evening they return, Sara, Amanadine, and Kar are visited by Desmond, who helps unlock their hidden potential. After that night, they go their separate ways to train to harness their new abilities. After training, they met back a month later, stronger than before, and must venture out to the Forbidden Forest to stop the magical ritual. Sara, Amanadine, and Kar will have to use everything they learned from their training to survive. Why is the place they are traveling to called the Forbidden Forest? What new monsters or creatures will they discover during their travels? Will they meet new allies to help join on their quest?
Author Jacob Jones enjoys playing games, watching movies, writing, and spending time with his family. He started writing stories back when he was twelve years old and never stopped writing. He wrote his first book in 2021 and published it early in 2022. It is called “Heroes Rising: The Beginning.” After finishing the first book, he realized people can do anything when they put their hearts and minds into it.
Jones writes, “It was evening in the Kingdom of Evergreen. The kingdom was lively tonight for the return of the adventurers from their quest. A bright light resembling the sun itself shone in the upper rooms of Twinkle Star Inn. Three adventurers—a half elf, changeling, and dragonblood—resided in these rooms. Their names were Sara (half elf), Amanadine (changeling), and Kar (dragonblood).”
Published by Page Publishing, Jacob Jones’s creative tale invites readers to discover how the journey of Sara, Amanadine, and Kar will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “Heroes Rising Book 2: The Forbidden Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
