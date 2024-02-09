Author Cynthia Warren’s New Book, "The Cheshire's Curse," Centers Around a Young Girl Named Mia Who is Tempted to Escape Reality and Join a Mysterious Carnival
Recent release “The Cheshire's Curse” from Page Publishing author Cynthia Warren follows a young girl who wants nothing more than to escape to a new life free from her family and her bullies. When a peculiar carnival offers her this exact opportunity, she’ll find herself on an unforgettable journey that will force her to decide to face her struggles or run away and leave her old life behind.
South Haven, MI, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Warren, who began writing stories as a young child to deal with the different issues in her life, has completed her new book, “The Cheshire's Curse”: a captivating story of a young girl who must make the ultimate decision to stay with her family and deal with her daily struggles, or runaway to the carnival and escape from reality forever.
“Mia Warner is a girl that wanted to experience normalcy,” writes Warren. “That is kind of hard when she has four older siblings and four younger ones while being the middle child of it all. Her parents told them that they are getting an award for their accomplishments for helping the community and heading toward the ceremony held in a resort called Cheshire Hills. The problem is her oldest brother’s girlfriend, Amanda Jones, who is her bully. Amanda is coming, but Mia couldn’t tell anyone since she knew that Amanda’s family is rich. But when she came across a flier that showed a carnival, it was almost like lightning struck her as she showed it to her family, and they saw the most amazing things that made Mia’s eyes widen in wonder and curiosity that she saw in her dreams. But like all dreams, some must fade away. Will she choose to follow the mysterious ringleader that leads her carnival, or will she stay with her family to face the struggles of reality?”
Published by Page Publishing, Cynthia Warren’s engaging tale will take readers on a compelling journey as Mia’s world is thrown into chaos as the tantalizing promise of a new life draws her closer to leaving behind her family. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Cheshire’s Curse” is a fascinating thrill ride that’s sure to leave readers in suspense with each turn of the page, spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Cheshire's Curse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
