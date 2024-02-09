Author Cynthia Warren’s New Book, "The Cheshire's Curse," Centers Around a Young Girl Named Mia Who is Tempted to Escape Reality and Join a Mysterious Carnival

Recent release “The Cheshire's Curse” from Page Publishing author Cynthia Warren follows a young girl who wants nothing more than to escape to a new life free from her family and her bullies. When a peculiar carnival offers her this exact opportunity, she’ll find herself on an unforgettable journey that will force her to decide to face her struggles or run away and leave her old life behind.