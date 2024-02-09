Author Jason Gray, Jr.’s New Book, "A Soldier Without a Gun," is a Fascinating Tale of Two Journalists Whose Dangerous Story Beats Serve as an Escape from Their Marriage

Recent release “A Soldier Without a Gun” from Page Publishing author Jason Gray, Jr. is a captivating story of two journalists who, finding their home life and marriage collapsing, throw themselves into their individual story beats. As their careers take priority, both will find their lives on the line in the pursuit of their stories, and unsure of what the future holds for their relationship.