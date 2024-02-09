Author Jason Gray, Jr.’s New Book, "A Soldier Without a Gun," is a Fascinating Tale of Two Journalists Whose Dangerous Story Beats Serve as an Escape from Their Marriage
Recent release “A Soldier Without a Gun” from Page Publishing author Jason Gray, Jr. is a captivating story of two journalists who, finding their home life and marriage collapsing, throw themselves into their individual story beats. As their careers take priority, both will find their lives on the line in the pursuit of their stories, and unsure of what the future holds for their relationship.
Dubois, PA, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jason Gray, Jr., who has served in executive positions in the newspaper, broadcasting, commercial printing, and lodging industries, including twenty years as president and publisher of the Courier-Express and president of WCED-AM and WOW-Q-FM, has completed his new book, “A Soldier Without a Gun”: a gripping historical fiction that follows two married journalists who find themselves entrenched in life-threatening stories in order to distract themselves from their crumbling relationship.
Author Jason Gray, Jr. earned a BSBA degree from Bucknell University and an MBA degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Upon retirement from the publishing and broadcasting industries, Gray contributed his management skills to catholic education as an administrator. His lifelong passion for writing began as a reporter for the Associated Press.
For four decades, Gray has been actively engaged in leadership roles in community services and business organizations, including the Pennsylvania Newspaper Publishers’ Association, the Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, and Penn State Public Broadcasting, where he served as board chairman. He is chairman of the Gray Family Foundation, and currently resides with his wife, Libby, in DuBois, Pennsylvania.
“Journalists embedded with troops during military conflicts are commissioned to report on the ebb and flow of battle from an eyes-on perspective, not to influence outcomes,” writes Gray. “Rusty Shephard risked his life to do both, volunteering for assignment as a World War I correspondent for United Press International in 1918 and traveling with the first wave of troops to France. With his marriage to fellow journalist Katie Keenan floundering back home, Rusty literally threw himself into the bloody trenches alongside his comrade soldiers battling a common enemy on the battlefield while battling his own demons within. In his absence, Katie, worried and confused, dove deeper into investigative reporting, uncovering a domestic plot of terrorism which placed her own life in danger. Their individual adventures resulted in Pulitzer Prizes for journalism, awards for heroism, and insights into themselves and their relationships. Could a young orphaned boy be a healing source for the emotional and physical scars they endured?”
Published by Page Publishing, Jason Gray, Jr.’s riveting tale will take readers on a spellbinding adventure as Rusty and Katie find their personal and professional lives forever changed following their incredible work, but will they manage to piece together their relationship after all is said and done? Thought-provoking and character-driven, Gray weaves an unforgettable journey that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "A Soldier Without a Gun" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "A Soldier Without a Gun" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
