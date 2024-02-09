Author Dr. Anthony Ikechukwu Akubue’s New Book, “My Life: Of Faith in God and Divine Interventions,” Explores How the Author’s Life Has Been Influenced by the Lord
Recent release “My Life: Of Faith in God and Divine Interventions” from Page Publishing author Dr. Anthony Ikechukwu Akubue is a poignant autobiographical account that documents the author’s journey through life and how, through the incredible grace of God, he has been divinely influenced down a path of successes and triumphs.
Saint Cloud, MN, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Anthony Ikechukwu Akubue, a professor of environmental and technological studies, has completed his new book, “My Life: Of Faith in God and Divine Interventions”: a compelling memoir that details how the author’s life has been influenced by his faith and relationship with the Lord, constantly being pushed in the right in order to achieve successful and fulfill his destiny in the world.
Over the course of his career, Dr. Anthony Ikechukwu Akubue has written with passion on multiple interdisciplinary issues for local, national, and international articles. Some of these topics have included speaking truth to power, human-centered economics, matters of faith, north-south technology transfer, environmental degradation, environmental stewardship and sustainability, human diversity and the imperative of peaceful coexistence, and gender-related issues. He is also a critic of north-south technology transfer. A textbook he authored, “Technological and Socioeconomic Development: A Third World Challenge,” is a required text for the course Technology and Third World Development at St. Cloud State University. Dr. Akubue has written chapters in books and won an award for the best article on gender disparity in the “Journal of Technology Studies,” volume XXVII, 2001.
Dr. Akubue shares, “It was imperative for me to write this narrative about God’s handiwork in my life, His purpose for putting me here on earth, and the fact that He watches over me, protects me, guides me, honors me by using me as one of His instruments through whom He delivers benevolence, compassion, support, and His loving care for the voiceless, the poor, downtrodden, and the afflicted.
“I am not a self-made man. Far from it. It would be selfish of me to keep God’s favors to me to myself without giving testimony to His existence, compassion, redemption, generosity, and infinite love for all His creation. This book is not about portraying myself to be better than anyone but to confess my vulnerability and struggle to be the light. What I am today is God’s handiwork that I cannot afford to keep a secret.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Anthony Ikechukwu Akubue’s enthralling tale explores the powerful divine interventions that have been constantly present throughout the author’s life, leaving readers in awe of God’s incredible power and mercy he shows over all his children. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, Dr. Akubue aims to challenge readers and help inspire them to forge their own relationship with the Lord so that they might also encounter God’s intervention and be pushed along in the right direction throughout their lives as well.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “My Life: Of Faith in God and Divine Interventions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
