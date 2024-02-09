Author Dr. Anthony Ikechukwu Akubue’s New Book, “My Life: Of Faith in God and Divine Interventions,” Explores How the Author’s Life Has Been Influenced by the Lord

Recent release “My Life: Of Faith in God and Divine Interventions” from Page Publishing author Dr. Anthony Ikechukwu Akubue is a poignant autobiographical account that documents the author’s journey through life and how, through the incredible grace of God, he has been divinely influenced down a path of successes and triumphs.