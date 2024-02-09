Wanda M. Walker’s Newly Released "Is That You?" is an Empowering Message of Self-Worth and Inherent Value
“Is That You?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wanda M. Walker is an encouraging message for anyone who has struggled with their physical attributes making them feel less than in some way due to comparing to or idolizing a certain look.
Jersey City, NJ, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Is That You?”: a heartfelt reminder of the need to love oneself. “Is That You?” is the creation of published author, Wanda M. Walker.
Walker shares, “It is my privilege to submit my work to the public to read and learn from. I have struggled for acceptance for years and to finally come to a point where I accept who I am is an honor to my creator. When I was made in the womb, I was not a mistake as people, especially women, sometimes see themselves. It was a deliberate decision. For so long, I tried to fit into the image of what I thought I was supposed to be, and of course, it never worked for me. I was never comfortable trying to do so. Now that I’ve accepted myself and my appearance which was always measured by the length of my hair, I feel there aren’t any limits that I’m unable to reach. When you’re trying to fit into a mold that wasn’t made for you, you often have to silence parts of your being, and for what? To take on a version of what you think is acceptable.
“There was never anything wrong with my personal version of beauty. I allowed my hair to be my identity. I didn’t like my hair which drove me to not like my identity. A poor self-image caused me to be confused and a stranger to myself for years. I began watching others, and after many years, I decided that I was better off being true to myself, and that’s when I became interested in myself and my hair length.
“Today, I wouldn’t trade my personality for anyone else’s. I was made to be free, love life, and be comfortable in my own skin. Read my story and accept yourself as God’s special creation.
“Thank you for reading my story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wanda M. Walker’s new book shares in important message for people of all backgrounds regarding the value we all hold.
Consumers can purchase “Is That You?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Is That You?" contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
