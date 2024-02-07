AirLife to Expand Operations Into Phoenix Area
AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, announced it will open its newest distribution center in Glendale, AZ. This new location is a significant milestone for AirLife’s commitment to world-class customer service through greater shipping efficiency and order fulfillment.
Grand Rapids, MI, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Global Medical Device Company to Open Premier Distribution Center in Phoenix
AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, announced it will open its newest distribution center in Glendale, AZ. This new location is a significant milestone for AirLife’s commitment to world-class customer service through greater shipping efficiency and order fulfillment.
Key Features of the New Facility The new 326,018 square foot distribution center is located at 15152 W Camelback Road, Glendale, AZ. The state-of-the art facility will house 2,520 square feet of front office space and 323,498 square feet of air-conditioned space for operations, 59 shipping/receiving docks and 1,065 square feet cold room storage. The distribution center’s material handling equipment is outfitted with lithium-ion batteries, an advanced energy solution. AirLife is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, February 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In total, AirLife is bringing 65 new job opportunities to the greater Phoenix area.
AirLife is excited to contribute positively to the local community through job creation, economic growth, and community engagement initiatives. “We are thrilled to open our new distribution center in the Glendale community,” says Hank Struik, CEO of AirLife. “AirLife’s new facility has state of the art distribution capabilities to touch hospitals and patients throughout the United States, so we endure as a one-stop source for the highest-quality consumable respiratory and anesthesia medial products.”
About AirLife
AirLife is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with manufacturing and distribution sites in the United States, Mexico, China and Europe, is a leading medical device manufacturer, offering one of the most comprehensive portfolios of consumable anesthesia and respiratory care products. AirLife’s product portfolio spans the continuum of care from first responders to hospitals and home care, with safety, patient comfort and clinical performance in mind. AirLife’s comprehensive portfolio of trusted anesthesia products and respiratory care include premier brands such as Salter Labs®, Ethox Medical™, Ventlab™, Westmed™, Airlife™ and Vital Signs™. Currently, AirLife has over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space, providing comprehensive expertise in all plastics materials and conversion—supported by a world-class Quality Management System. Frazier Healthcare Partners, a leading healthcare investment firm, acquired a majority ownership stake in AirLife in 2021.
Contact
BJ Berkenbile
Distribution Director, AirLife
www.myAirLife.com
bberkenbile@myairlife.com
1-800-433-2797
AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, announced it will open its newest distribution center in Glendale, AZ. This new location is a significant milestone for AirLife’s commitment to world-class customer service through greater shipping efficiency and order fulfillment.
Key Features of the New Facility The new 326,018 square foot distribution center is located at 15152 W Camelback Road, Glendale, AZ. The state-of-the art facility will house 2,520 square feet of front office space and 323,498 square feet of air-conditioned space for operations, 59 shipping/receiving docks and 1,065 square feet cold room storage. The distribution center’s material handling equipment is outfitted with lithium-ion batteries, an advanced energy solution. AirLife is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, February 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In total, AirLife is bringing 65 new job opportunities to the greater Phoenix area.
AirLife is excited to contribute positively to the local community through job creation, economic growth, and community engagement initiatives. “We are thrilled to open our new distribution center in the Glendale community,” says Hank Struik, CEO of AirLife. “AirLife’s new facility has state of the art distribution capabilities to touch hospitals and patients throughout the United States, so we endure as a one-stop source for the highest-quality consumable respiratory and anesthesia medial products.”
About AirLife
AirLife is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with manufacturing and distribution sites in the United States, Mexico, China and Europe, is a leading medical device manufacturer, offering one of the most comprehensive portfolios of consumable anesthesia and respiratory care products. AirLife’s product portfolio spans the continuum of care from first responders to hospitals and home care, with safety, patient comfort and clinical performance in mind. AirLife’s comprehensive portfolio of trusted anesthesia products and respiratory care include premier brands such as Salter Labs®, Ethox Medical™, Ventlab™, Westmed™, Airlife™ and Vital Signs™. Currently, AirLife has over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space, providing comprehensive expertise in all plastics materials and conversion—supported by a world-class Quality Management System. Frazier Healthcare Partners, a leading healthcare investment firm, acquired a majority ownership stake in AirLife in 2021.
Contact
BJ Berkenbile
Distribution Director, AirLife
www.myAirLife.com
bberkenbile@myairlife.com
1-800-433-2797
Contact
AirLifeContact
Liz Burnis
616-212-8248
www.myairlife.com
Liz Burnis
616-212-8248
www.myairlife.com
Categories