Stock&Buy Evolves Into Qoblex in Q1 of 2024

Stock&Buy, an inventory management software company, is rebranding as Qoblex in Q1 2024, reflecting its evolution into a comprehensive e-commerce operations management software, expanding its services to include procurement, sales order management, forecasting, business intelligence, and a B2B e-commerce platform. This evolution emphasizes its commitment to meet evolving business needs, with increased investment in connecting with multiple online channels and marketplaces.