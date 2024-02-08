"Sophia and Cassius," by Anna Canic, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Sophia and Cassius" by Anna Canic. This provocative novel is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
Fantasy, time travel, reincarnation, war, and romance in an ancient historical setting. Explore a captivating retelling of well-known stories in Sophia and Cassius. Meet Sophia, the first woman – one of strength, intelligence, willpower, and kindness. Sophia, the one who has given the world the gift of writing, is terribly in need of love. But her quest for the ideal partner takes a different turn, involving death, three millennia, and a rebirth as the Roman princess Julia Drusilla.
The story goes beyond just a simple love tale. Sophia is thrown into the role of leading an epic battle between Good and Evil in her newfound existence. With the help of friends from many backgrounds, bold Drusilla unravels schemes and exposes the deceptions of the enemy. A fascinating cast of biblical and historical characters, such as Mary Magdalene, Seneca, and Boudicca, are introduced in the story. Julia Drusilla breaks the stereotype of suffragettes while honoring the feminine ideal. In addition to time travel, Anna Canic's book offers an in-depth look at love, bravery, and the never-ending conflict between good and evil as seen through the eyes of a wonderful woman throughout history.
Foreword Reviews affirms, “Yearning spans centuries in Anna Canic's bold feminist novel, Sophia and Cassius, about a Lilith-inspired woman who is reborn to love a warrior. Steeped in ideals about love and justice, the provocative alternative history novel explores a storied woman’s influence on the Roman Empire.”
Anna Canic is from Odessa, Ukraine. By profession, a philologist-translator, by vocation, a writer, poet (sometimes even a songwriter), playwright, journalist, and critic. She currently lives in Pireaus, Greece, working as a publicist in tourism. Her works were published on the pages of magazines, anthologies, and almanacs in Poland.
Sophia and Cassius, by Anna Canic, 484 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-378-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Fantasy, time travel, reincarnation, war, and romance in an ancient historical setting. Explore a captivating retelling of well-known stories in Sophia and Cassius. Meet Sophia, the first woman – one of strength, intelligence, willpower, and kindness. Sophia, the one who has given the world the gift of writing, is terribly in need of love. But her quest for the ideal partner takes a different turn, involving death, three millennia, and a rebirth as the Roman princess Julia Drusilla.
The story goes beyond just a simple love tale. Sophia is thrown into the role of leading an epic battle between Good and Evil in her newfound existence. With the help of friends from many backgrounds, bold Drusilla unravels schemes and exposes the deceptions of the enemy. A fascinating cast of biblical and historical characters, such as Mary Magdalene, Seneca, and Boudicca, are introduced in the story. Julia Drusilla breaks the stereotype of suffragettes while honoring the feminine ideal. In addition to time travel, Anna Canic's book offers an in-depth look at love, bravery, and the never-ending conflict between good and evil as seen through the eyes of a wonderful woman throughout history.
Foreword Reviews affirms, “Yearning spans centuries in Anna Canic's bold feminist novel, Sophia and Cassius, about a Lilith-inspired woman who is reborn to love a warrior. Steeped in ideals about love and justice, the provocative alternative history novel explores a storied woman’s influence on the Roman Empire.”
Anna Canic is from Odessa, Ukraine. By profession, a philologist-translator, by vocation, a writer, poet (sometimes even a songwriter), playwright, journalist, and critic. She currently lives in Pireaus, Greece, working as a publicist in tourism. Her works were published on the pages of magazines, anthologies, and almanacs in Poland.
Sophia and Cassius, by Anna Canic, 484 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-378-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories