Feedtrail Recognized as Best in KLAS for Patient Experience Improvement
Patient experience innovator Feedtrail earns #1 ranking for the patient experience improvement category.
Raleigh, NC, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Feedtrail, a leading provider of healthcare experience management solutions, has received the Best in KLAS 2024 Award for Patient Experience Improvement.
Feedtrail’s XM Platform empowers healthcare organizations with the data and insights needed to drive positive health outcomes for patients. “At Feedtrail, our purpose has always been to deliver actionable, real-time data to healthcare providers to ensure patients are receiving the care they need and expect. The recognition we’ve received from KLAS affirms that we are being successful in our mission to empower physicians, health systems, and community health centers with the data and insights needed to improve healthcare for everyone,” says Stephanie Alexander, Feedtrail Chief Executive Officer.
“At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation,” says Adam Gale, KLAS Research Chief Executive Officer. “Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.”
“We are excited for this recognition from our customers. We will continue to leverage the power of AI and use data to provide even more granular insights into the unique needs of different patients, populations, and places to ensure providers can deliver exceptional and personalized experiences and outcomes based on individual needs,” says Deb Woods, Feedtrail Chief Operating Officer.
Feedtrail’s category win is detailed in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, out today.
About Feedtrail:
Feedtrail enables healthcare organizations to learn about and deliver on what matters most to patients, providers, caregivers, and staff. Our secure, cloud-based Experience Management (XM) platform and AI-driven analytics empower care teams to engage and connect with their patients, uncover actionable insights in real time, and take purposeful action to drive continuous improvement and measurable results throughout care journeys. Forward-thinking healthcare establishments across 6,000 sites in 40 countries already use Feedtrail to pinpoint opportunities to advance quality care and personalize experiences for all stakeholders across the continuum of care.
About KLAS:
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.
Contact
Ashley Worrall
919-366-7523
www.feedtrail.com
