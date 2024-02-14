Author Jarrel Todd Vanatter’s New Book, "If I Was a Caterpillar," Explores the Wild and Creative Questions Children Often Think Up and Ask the Adults in Their Lives
Recent release “If I Was a Caterpillar” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jarrel Todd Vanatter is a charming story of a young girl who spends her day pondering a question that she wants to ask her mom but is scared she might not like the answer. When she finally asks her question, her mother gives a loving response she knows her daughter needs to hear to put her at ease.
West Plains, MO, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jarrel Todd Vanatter, a loving husband of twenty-eight years and father who has worked as a ground and flight paramedic for almost thirty years, has completed his new book, “If I Was a Caterpillar”: a delightful story that centers around a young girl who wonders if her mother would still love her if she was a caterpillar, but is too nervous to ask.
Vanatter writes, “The book ‘If I Was a Caterpillar’ is about my daughter, Ashlynn, and all children who have or have a thought or questions on their mind that is very important to them but may be silly to grown-ups. I believe children should be able to ask any question that is troubling them and be able to get a loving answer from the people who care for and love them.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jarrel Todd Vanatter’s engaging tale is based on true events, and reveals the imaginative questions that children can often think up but may be too scared to find out the answer to. With colorful artwork to help bring Vanatter’s story to life, “If I Was a Caterpillar” is sure to spark the imagination of readers of all ages, encouraging them to remain curious about life and ask whatever question they can think up.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "If I Was a Caterpillar" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
