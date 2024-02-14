Author Jarrel Todd Vanatter’s New Book, "If I Was a Caterpillar," Explores the Wild and Creative Questions Children Often Think Up and Ask the Adults in Their Lives

Recent release “If I Was a Caterpillar” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jarrel Todd Vanatter is a charming story of a young girl who spends her day pondering a question that she wants to ask her mom but is scared she might not like the answer. When she finally asks her question, her mother gives a loving response she knows her daughter needs to hear to put her at ease.