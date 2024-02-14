Guy Biddle’s Newly Released “John: The Gospel of Light & Life: A 30-Day Devotional Journey” is an Interactive Opportunity for Spiritual Growth
“John: The Gospel of Light & Life: A 30-Day Devotional Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Guy Biddle is an enriching resource for anyone seeking a closer, more intimate connection with their faith by learning who Christ truly was.
Elkhart, IN, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “John: The Gospel of Light & Life: A 30-Day Devotional Journey”: a thoughtful opportunity for spiritual nourishment and encouragement. “John: The Gospel of Light & Life: A 30-Day Devotional Journey” is the creation of published author, Guy Biddle, the founding and lead pastor of Life & Light Community Church and Life & Light Discipleship, in Elkhart, Indiana. He has spent eighteen years in pastoral ministry, including youth and discipleship ministries. He holds degrees in Master of Theological Studies from Bethel College (University), Mishawaka, Indiana, and Master of Divinity from Liberty University Seminary, Lynchburg, Virginia. Guy resides in Elkhart, Indiana, with his wife, Sarah.
Biddle shares, “John, the author of this gospel account, introduces us to Jesus Christ, the Word that 'became flesh and dwelt among us.' John’s concern is the nature and person of Jesus and the meaning of faith in Him. The purpose for writing this gospel account is found in 20:21, which says, 'These things have been written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in His name.'
“As a member of the Twelve, John was an eyewitness to the miracles of Jesus, an eyewitness to the teachings and preaching of Jesus, and an intimate friend of Jesus, identified within the gospel as 'the disciple that Jesus loved.' John’s unique perspective comes from being a member of the 'inner circle' of Peter, James, and John. These three men were present at all the key moments of Jesus’s ministry, including the Last Supper, the garden of Gethsemane, and the Mount of Transfiguration.
“For three intense years, John watched Jesus live and love; he listened to Him preach and teach; John saw Jesus crucified, and at the foot of the cross, Jesus transferred the care of His mother to the disciple whom He loved. John saw the risen Christ, forever changing his life from a hot-tempered youth to a devoted, fruitful follower, and pillar of the early church.
“Are you a devoted follower of Jesus Christ? How deep is your commitment? It is this author’s belief that as you journey through John over the next thirty days, you will be compelled to make one of three choices: (1) Jesus was a lunatic; (2) Jesus was a liar; or (3) Jesus is Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Guy Biddle’s new book presents a fresh and uplifting message through a self-guided devotional experience.
Consumers can purchase “John: The Gospel of Light & Life: A 30-Day Devotional Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “John: The Gospel of Light & Life: A 30-Day Devotional Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
