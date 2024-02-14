Grace Conner’s Newly Released "The Runaways" is an Imaginative Tale of Daring Deeds and Determination
“The Runaways” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grace Conner is a creative journey of unexpected proportions as a pair of twins find themselves at odds with a dangerous foe.
New York, NY, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Runaways”: a compelling juvenile fiction that will have readers racing to see what awaits the twins. “The Runaways” is the creation of published author, Grace Conner, a high school student and Washington state native.
Conner shares, “On an island, which was a four-day trip to the mainland, a man put two babies in a little raft and set it adrift, hoping with all hope that they should survive what might happen.
“With a tear sliding down his cheek, he said goodbye to his only hope: his little twins.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grace Conner’s new book offers action, adventure, and the promise of family as an unexpected adventure unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “The Runaways” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Runaways,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
