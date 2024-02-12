Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “Grampa Hal The Crazy Little Train That Goes In Circles” is a Sweet Tale That Celebrates God’s Gift of Creativity

“Grampa Hal The Crazy Little Train That Goes In Circles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper is a charming installment to the ever-delightful Grampa Hal Series that brings perspective to the wonder of mankind’s ability to create and engineer.