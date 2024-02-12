Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “Grampa Hal The Crazy Little Train That Goes In Circles” is a Sweet Tale That Celebrates God’s Gift of Creativity
“Grampa Hal The Crazy Little Train That Goes In Circles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper is a charming installment to the ever-delightful Grampa Hal Series that brings perspective to the wonder of mankind’s ability to create and engineer.
Lansing, MI, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grampa Hal The Crazy Little Train That Goes In Circles”: an uplifting juvenile fiction that shares an important message of faith. “Grampa Hal The Crazy Little Train That Goes In Circles” is the creation of published author, Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. He has also managed in the automobile industry for forty-one years. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, “In this eighth book of the Grampa Hal Series, Grampa shows up at Little Davey’s house with more taped-up boxes than he has ever brought before. Grampa takes Mama and Little Davey into town to a place that makes them fearful and nervous and causes Little Davey to squeeze Grampa’s and Mama’s hands very tight for protection.
“Their Saturday adventure is one that all three would remember for the rest of their lives. Tears fill up Grampa’s eyes as he helps Little Davey put together what comes out of all the boxes in one of Mama’s upstairs bedrooms.
“Come on! Let’s get on over to Maplewood Avenue for a very special adventure that will leave Grampa, Mama, and Little Davey with golden memories for years to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book will charm the imagination of readers of any age as they explore the wonder of all God provides from a fresh perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Grampa Hal The Crazy Little Train That Goes In Circles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grampa Hal The Crazy Little Train That Goes In Circles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cooper shares, “In this eighth book of the Grampa Hal Series, Grampa shows up at Little Davey’s house with more taped-up boxes than he has ever brought before. Grampa takes Mama and Little Davey into town to a place that makes them fearful and nervous and causes Little Davey to squeeze Grampa’s and Mama’s hands very tight for protection.
“Their Saturday adventure is one that all three would remember for the rest of their lives. Tears fill up Grampa’s eyes as he helps Little Davey put together what comes out of all the boxes in one of Mama’s upstairs bedrooms.
“Come on! Let’s get on over to Maplewood Avenue for a very special adventure that will leave Grampa, Mama, and Little Davey with golden memories for years to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book will charm the imagination of readers of any age as they explore the wonder of all God provides from a fresh perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Grampa Hal The Crazy Little Train That Goes In Circles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grampa Hal The Crazy Little Train That Goes In Circles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories