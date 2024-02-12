Diana Jean Brunsman’s New Book, "Barnyard Pets," is a Delightful Story About the Exciting Adventures of Different Farm Animals Who All Work Together to Get Along
Hamilton, OH, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Diana Jean Brunsman, a loving wife and mother of six who was raised on a farm, has completed her most recent book, “Barnyard Pets”: a charming story of a sheep and a pig who encounter a new animal that has come to live on their farm, and learn an important lesson about not judging other based on their size or appearance but rather their character.
Centered around a sheep named Lu Lu and a pig named Bonnie, “Barnyard Pets” follows these two friends as they wake up one morning to discover the exciting news that their farmer has brought a new animal to live with them and share their barn. When Lu Lu and Bonnie go to greet this new friend, they discover that she's nearly twice their size, and Bonnie is afraid of her at first. But with encouragement from Lu Lu, the two introduce themselves and find out how kind-hearted this new addition to the farm actually is.
“‘Barnyard Pets’ will be the fun and funny experiences of different farm animals,” shares Diana. “Hopefully, children can relate to some of these cute experiences and talk about them and laugh and learn from them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Diana Jean Brunsman’s book is inspired by the author’s childhood growing up on her family’s farm, as well as the excitement of returning there with her own children so that they too could experience the wonders of farm life. Accompanied by captivating and vibrant artwork to help bring Diana’s tale to life, “Barnyard Pets” will help to teach readers of all ages the importance of accepting others, inspiring them to grow up to be a good person and get along with people from all walks of life in this world.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Barnyard Pets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
