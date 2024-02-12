Brenda F. Keith’s New Book, "Finding Myself in the Storm," is a Powerful Account of How the Author Overcame Her Life’s Struggles Through Perseverance & Faith in the Lord
New Orleans, LA, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brenda F. Keith, a child of God who believes that prayer weighs heavily on miracles and spends each day in prayer, thanking God for the uncharted miles she has conquered, has completed her most recent book, “Finding Myself in the Storm”: a poignant and captivating memoir that documents how the author overcame her struggles by turning over her life to God, centering herself around his teachings and love so that she might gain the strength and courage to forge ahead despite her heartaches and pain.
One of nine children, author Brenda F. Keith grew up on a farm where she had a love for nature and countryside. Though she was quiet and shy as a child, Brenda loved helping her mother do chores, especially planting fruits, vegetables, and beautifying the yard with flowers. Around twelve years old, the author developed a strong sense of God, thanks to her mother for bringing her to Bible study quite often. After retiring from her career as an elementary school teacher, Brenda enjoys the pleasure of family and friends and the passion of writing, to continue to inspire and motivate those with a similar background.
Brenda writes, “Although I grew up in a dysfunctional family and was in a dark place, I don’t want anyone to feel sorrow for me now. Back then is when I needed support. I’ve lived the past, and God gave me the structure and resources I needed to rise above the situations. Life is like a fork in the road; it comes to a point or situation when one is forced to decide which road to take. God will allow you to travel all roads because He knows you’ll come back. During the early parts of this journey, I was undecided about which road to take, the left or the right. So I turned my life over to God, and He didn’t allow me to take the road left or right. He allowed me to chart a new road for myself and others who wanted to follow. The road I took was the uncharted, and this is my story.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brenda F. Keith’s book is a powerful testament to the incredible blessings and miracles that God grants to his faithful children, and the inner strength the author discovered through prayer and her steadfast faith. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Brenda weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to resonate with readers of all walks of life, encouraging them to seek out the Lord so that he might see them through life’s difficult moments and help them to reach the other side.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Finding Myself in the Storm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
One of nine children, author Brenda F. Keith grew up on a farm where she had a love for nature and countryside. Though she was quiet and shy as a child, Brenda loved helping her mother do chores, especially planting fruits, vegetables, and beautifying the yard with flowers. Around twelve years old, the author developed a strong sense of God, thanks to her mother for bringing her to Bible study quite often. After retiring from her career as an elementary school teacher, Brenda enjoys the pleasure of family and friends and the passion of writing, to continue to inspire and motivate those with a similar background.
Brenda writes, “Although I grew up in a dysfunctional family and was in a dark place, I don’t want anyone to feel sorrow for me now. Back then is when I needed support. I’ve lived the past, and God gave me the structure and resources I needed to rise above the situations. Life is like a fork in the road; it comes to a point or situation when one is forced to decide which road to take. God will allow you to travel all roads because He knows you’ll come back. During the early parts of this journey, I was undecided about which road to take, the left or the right. So I turned my life over to God, and He didn’t allow me to take the road left or right. He allowed me to chart a new road for myself and others who wanted to follow. The road I took was the uncharted, and this is my story.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brenda F. Keith’s book is a powerful testament to the incredible blessings and miracles that God grants to his faithful children, and the inner strength the author discovered through prayer and her steadfast faith. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Brenda weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to resonate with readers of all walks of life, encouraging them to seek out the Lord so that he might see them through life’s difficult moments and help them to reach the other side.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Finding Myself in the Storm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories