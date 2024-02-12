Valerie A. Brown’s New Book "The Gumbalie Goop" is an Adorable Tale That Follows a Bumbling Wizard Who is Ready to Give Up on His Magic After All His Spells Seem to Fail
Mount Laurel, NJ, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Valerie A. Brown, a retired elementary school reading teacher of thirty-five years, has completed her most recent book, “The Gumbalie Goop”: a charming story of a wizard who always seems to mess up his spells, but somehow manages to help others despite what he thinks are failures.
Originally from Bala-Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, author Valerie A. Brown currently lives in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, with her husband, Michael, and her two rescue cats, Callie and Jacksie. In her free time, Valerie likes to bake, collect antiques, read mystery novels, and solve word puzzles.
“Winslow is a kind but bumbling wizard who feels like a failure every time his spells do not work out as expected,” writes Valerie. “Ironically, through what seems to be his greatest failure of all, Winslow learns that he is a success!”
Published by Fulton Books, Valerie A. Brown’s book is a delightful story of overcoming one’s fears of failure in order to try new things and achieve success. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Valerie’s tale to life, “The Gumbalie Goop” will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to experience this magical story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Gumbalie Goop” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Originally from Bala-Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, author Valerie A. Brown currently lives in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, with her husband, Michael, and her two rescue cats, Callie and Jacksie. In her free time, Valerie likes to bake, collect antiques, read mystery novels, and solve word puzzles.
“Winslow is a kind but bumbling wizard who feels like a failure every time his spells do not work out as expected,” writes Valerie. “Ironically, through what seems to be his greatest failure of all, Winslow learns that he is a success!”
Published by Fulton Books, Valerie A. Brown’s book is a delightful story of overcoming one’s fears of failure in order to try new things and achieve success. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Valerie’s tale to life, “The Gumbalie Goop” will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to experience this magical story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Gumbalie Goop” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories