Danny Downhour’s New Book, "Dino in the Sky," is a Fascinating True Story That Follows the Author’s Attempts to Find Proof After Seeing Dinosaurs Navigating the Stars
Torrance, CA, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Danny Downhour, an avid photographer and out-of-the-box thinker whose passions predominantly revolve around the beauty of the night sky, has completed his most recent book, “Dino in the Sky”: an incredible account documenting the author’s incredible discovery and his journey to capture photographic proof of dinosaurs piloting UFOs in space.
After chasing his lifelong dream of catching a UFO with his own eyes, Danny Downhour was astounded during a stargazing session when the skies high above Gardena, California gave him a private glimpse into and access to a world he once only dreamed of discovering. Over the course of a year, Danny Downhour caught mind-blowing photography of what he calls a UFO highway and hangout--to which he had a front-row seat.
And though his story and UFO photos are incredible alone, perhaps one story and photographic account stands above the rest: a jaw-dropping photo of what appears to be a miniature T-Rex dinosaur riding in one of these extraterrestrial vehicles.
“I didn’t know which one of us invaded each other’s world,” writes Downhour. “Was it I who ended up stepping into Dino’s world, or was it Dino who stumbled into mine?
“Eventually, I learned what no one had understood before—we existed in the same world at the same time. I couldn’t keep it a secret, especially something of this magnitude. And so I decided to pen it for the world to know.
“Once you read this book, it will be impossible to return to not knowing. Reading the facts, seeing the pictures, and knowing what’s out there will drastically affect everybody who dares to enter this fascinating, unbelievable world.”
Published by Fulton Books, “Dino in the Sky” is Danny Downhour's first book and will provide readers with a front-row seat to this otherworldly photographic account of the author’s yearlong encounter with a universe that many will never catch a glimpse of firsthand. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Dino in the Sky” will keep the pages turning and challenge readers at every turn, asking them to question everything they know to be true about life on earth and beyond.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Dino in the Sky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
