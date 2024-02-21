New Book Release from Fireship Press “Under the Influence”
Sometimes the truth can set you free and sometimes it can imprison you. And It's Not Always Your Choice.
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- When thirty-year-old Cordelia Corbett returns to Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey and rejoins her boss at Kohr’s Frozen Custard after a sixteen-year hiatus, they immediately run into a crime scene at the Food Shack down the boardwalk. Cordelia is drawn to a handsome stranger as they both lend a hand.
Soon, love may be in the air between them, if they can stop butting heads long enough to let it grow. Or will Cordelia’s new obsession with crime-solving stand between them?
“Under the Influence by J.T. Kunkel, features Cordelia, an unlikely heroine, whose sass and wisdom work hand in hand to help her solve not only a mystery, but to deliver wisdom and social commentary on building friendships and community. A cozy mystery that entertains and has you cheering by the end!” -Jane Ver Mulm, author of Finding Paradise
About the Author
J. T. Kunkel is a lifetime singer/ songwriter. When he tried his hand at professional songwriting, and his producer instructed him to relocate to Nashville, he opted to keep his day job in Finance. Writing a novel had been a dream of his, and after completing a memoir after a bout with a life-threatening illness, he decided to take a chance at fiction. This is one of many results. He lives in the Northeast with his wife, Susan, and their King Charles Cavalier, Gracie.
Release Date: March 20, 2024
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Fiction: Cozy Mystery, Women Sleuths, Amateur Sleuth
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-432-8 / $21.99
ebook: 978-1-61179-433-5 / $8.99
For more information visit: https://fireshippress.com/Author/j-t-kunkel/
On sale now through leading bookstores worldwide
Categories