Providing Indiana K-12 Computer Science Teachers Free Professional Development & CodeHS Pro License Scholarships
From coding bootcamps to 2-hour workshops, Indiana educators have a wide range of opportunities to level up their programming knowledge this year.
Indianapolis, IN, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CodeHS has continued its partnership with the Indiana Department of Education to offer Indiana teachers various professional development through the Next Level Computer Science Grant. The grant is dedicated to providing accessible opportunities to expand computer science education for all Indiana students. The professional development opportunities offered by CodeHS this year include coding bootcamps, virtual workshops, Praxis prep courses, and self-paced online PD courses.
After completing any of the listed PD experiences with CodeHS, first-time CodeHS teachers will receive a Pro license scholarship, in addition to a certificate of completion and an annual PD Membership.
The CodeHS Pro platform provides new and experienced teachers with all the curriculum, tools, and resources needed to run a successful computer science class. Pro includes detailed lesson plans, assignment differentiation options, time-saving grading tools, real-time progress tracking, and much more.
Upcoming 2-Hour Workshops
These virtual 2-hour workshops help educators level up their coding skills and understanding to teach specific courses. Each workshop is designed to equip teachers with the necessary tools and resources needed to bring the discussed content to the classroom.
2/8/24 Artificial Intelligence Workshop
2/21/24 Teaching Indiana Principles of Computing Workshop
3/15/24 Building a CS Program Workshop
Upcoming Coding Bootcamps
Month long coding bootcamps help teachers level up language or topic skills in Java, JavaScript, Python or Cybersecurity. These include weekly live classes and support.
2/13 - 3/5 Elementary Computer Science Bootcamp
2/15 - 3/7 Middle School Computer Science Bootcamp
3/6 - 3/27 Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp
3/12 - 4/2 Cybersecurity Bootcamp
3/14 - 4/4 Python Pathway Bootcamp
"Our partnership with the IDOE is an incredible opportunity for us to expand access to engaging computer science education for Indiana students. We’ve been so excited to offer several engaging PD models to Indiana teachers, including coding bootcamps, K-12 workshops, and online courses. CodeHS is very grateful for the support from IDOE so we can continue to support the growth of the statewide CS program in Indiana." - Evelyn Hunter, VP of Education at CodeHS
To register and learn more about the professional development opportunities for K-12 Indiana computer science teachers, visit codehs.com/indianapd.
About CodeHS
CodeHS is a comprehensive computer science teaching platform providing schools with a standard-aligned K-12 curriculum, teacher tools and resources, and professional development. Visit codehs.com to learn more.
Contact
Claire Sindlinger
717-476-3390
codehs.com
