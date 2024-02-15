Author Gabriela Rose’s New Book, "The Marquee," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Supernatural Police Officer Who Must Find a Way to Save the World and Her Loved Ones
Recent release “The Marquee” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gabriela Rose is a captivating and steamy tale of a police officer named Amelia, who specialized in dealing with supernatural forces such as vampires and werewolves. As she finds herself in the center of a love triangle, Amelia will have to do everything in her power to stop the world’s destruction before it’s too late.
New York, NY, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gabriela Rose has completed her new book, “The Marquee”: a gripping story of a police officer who works with supernatural beings and is drawn into a love triangle, all while attempting to stop the destruction of the world from dark forces.
Gabriela writes, “Amelia lives a double life, hiding what she really is, as she works for the Chicago PD, supernatural division. The world of Chicago is much different than you realize. It is filled with a hidden world living within the city. Her job is to protect humans from the creatures that live within the city. In the madness of the city, Amelia finds herself lost in the middle of a love triangle. She must protect those she loves as she struggles to protect her own secret. This hidden world is in danger of being destroyed all because of Amelia's actions. The Vampire Council has taken notice to her, and they are seeking answers. Follow Amelia into a world filled with sex, adventure, vampires, werewolves, and much more as she finds a way to her own truth.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gabriela Rose’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on Amelia’s unforgettable adventures with the supernatural. Exhilarating and expertly paced, Gabriela weaves a suspense-filled drama that is sure to capture the imaginations of readers, leaving them spellbound right until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Marquee” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
