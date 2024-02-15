Author Gabriela Rose’s New Book, "The Marquee," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Supernatural Police Officer Who Must Find a Way to Save the World and Her Loved Ones

Recent release “The Marquee” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gabriela Rose is a captivating and steamy tale of a police officer named Amelia, who specialized in dealing with supernatural forces such as vampires and werewolves. As she finds herself in the center of a love triangle, Amelia will have to do everything in her power to stop the world’s destruction before it’s too late.