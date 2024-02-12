Author Scott Niswander’s New Book, "Waterfalls of Michigan's Upper Peninsula," Documents Over Five Hundred Waterfalls Located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Recent release “Waterfalls of Michigan's Upper Peninsula: The Complete Trail Guide to Over 500 Waterfalls of Michigan's Upper Peninsula” from Newman Springs Publishing author Scott Niswander delves into the vast natural wonders that can be found within the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for those willing to set off on a hiking adventure of their own.