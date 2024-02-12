Author Scott Niswander’s New Book, "Waterfalls of Michigan's Upper Peninsula," Documents Over Five Hundred Waterfalls Located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Recent release “Waterfalls of Michigan's Upper Peninsula: The Complete Trail Guide to Over 500 Waterfalls of Michigan's Upper Peninsula” from Newman Springs Publishing author Scott Niswander delves into the vast natural wonders that can be found within the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for those willing to set off on a hiking adventure of their own.
Vassar, MI, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Scott Niswander has completed his new book, “Waterfalls of Michigan's Upper Peninsula: The Complete Trail Guide to Over 500 Waterfalls of Michigan's Upper Peninsula”: a fascinating and insightful guide to the magnificent and beautiful sights that can be found within the Upper Peninsula of Michigan’s natural landscape.
“Due to the ever-changing landscape we face, this book was meant to be the most complete guide to the waterfalls in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan,” writes Niswander. “Following this guide will allow everyone, no matter your hiking knowledge or ability, to enjoy some of the beauty that abounds in the area. It is noted that a very high percentage of the falls as shown are rarely, if ever, visited by the general public, so with an adventuresome spirit and a willingness to do the work—you too can experience these landscapes and the nature that surrounds them, or make you own adventure and find even more! Keep in mind, the locations change significantly in appearance based on season, rainfall, and topography due to storms, rock slides, falling trees, etc.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Scott Niswander’s engaging tale perfectly captures the incredible sights that readers will be able to find while hiking through Michigan’s upper peninsula, providing all the knowledge one needs in order to plan their next hiking adventure. Brimming with photos and historical insight, “Waterfalls of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula” is the perfect tool for readers of all hiking experiences and will help preserve the natural wonders of the Great Lake State.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Waterfalls of Michigan's Upper Peninsula: The Complete Trail Guide to Over 500 Waterfalls of Michigan's Upper Peninsula” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
