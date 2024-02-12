Dave H. Hall’s New Book, "Deadly Persistence," is an Intense and Compelling Novel That Dives Into the Story of Joey, a Troubled Young Man
Recent release “Deadly Persistence” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dave H. Hall is a captivating and enthralling tale that follows a young man through a tough and troublesome life.
Hiram, GA, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dave H. Hall, a playwright, director, author, game console creator, and producer, has completed his new book, “Deadly Persistence”: a powerful and ferocious novel that brings readers into the wild world of a tormented young man.
“Dave’s newest creation Deadly Persistence started more than a decade ago in a quiet town in Clark’s Town, Trelawny, Jamaica. It is hoped that as you turn each page of this novel the reality of childhood experiences being able to impact adult outcomes will be noted. You are appreciated. Walk good!” writes Hall.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dave H. Hall’s gripping novel brings to life the story of Joey. The story moves through Joey’s childhood and into his adult life. Hall brings readers into a dark world where Joey is struggling. Readers will follow Joey through his childhood years of drug, sexual, and emotional abuse and see how it impacts his life moving forward.
The years of abuse and socio-economic deprivation serve as a catalyst for Joey’s teenage and adult years. He hasn’t learned how to communicate and live with other people, and this has a major impact on his life. All these issues lead Joey on a crusade to destroy and disrupt the lives of the people close to him. He lives a life based upon deception, revenge, disloyalty, and humiliation.
Readers who wish to experience this intensive work can purchase “Deadly Persistence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
