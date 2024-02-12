Author Fred Barnette’s New Book, "Back in the Day," is a Blast from the Past, to the Time of the Baby Boomers
Recent release “Back in the Day” from Newman Springs Publishing author Fred Barnette takes a trip down memory lane starting from 1946 and going forward.
Walkersville, MD, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fred Barnette, a retired public school educator and husband, has completed his new book, “Back in the Day”: a reminiscent book that goes back to a time long past, with no video games, internet or even TV, the time when rock and roll was fresh, British music was on the rise, and Motown was bumping, that’s right the 1960s and the time of the baby boomer.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Fred Barnette’s old school tale regales readers with tales from high school, whether it be being popular or first love and heartache, the days spent outside exploring forests, streams, and fields, but also the darker side of things like segregation and assassinations, all the way to Vietnam, this tries to put readers in the shoes of a generation not yet past.
