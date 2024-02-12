Author Peggy English’s New Book, "Traveling with the Coach," is About Fifty Years of the Author’s Eventful Life Being a Football Coach’s Wife
Recent release “Traveling with the Coach” from Page Publishing author Peggy English shares the author’s years of experience as the loving and devoted wife of a successful football coach.
Louisville, KY, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Peggy English, a mother of five sons and a wife of sixty-three years, has completed her new book, “Traveling with the Coach”: an autobiographical work that shares the author’s journey as the wife of a football coach, highlighting the opportunities and experiences she had while traveling in that role.
Author Peggy English has traveled around the world with her husband, Wally, and she would not trade their life together for anything. She has been very blessed.
English writes, “Over his career, Wallace have coached four all-American quarterbacks: Dan Marino, University of Pittsburgh; Jim McMahon, Brigham Young University; Marc Wilson, Brigham Young University; and Don Strode, Virginia Tech. Overall, nine college quarterbacks that he had personally coached have been drafted into the National Football League. Four teams where he had served as offensive coordinator led the NCAA Division I-A in passing.”
Published by Page Publishing, Peggy English’s memorable work shares the author’s unique perspective and experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Traveling with the Coach” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
