Author Patrick Chiarella’s New Book, “Yellow Moon 2: On the Flip Side of Life,” Follows a Young Woman Whose New Powers Could Either Save Her World or Destroy It
Recent release “Yellow Moon 2: On the Flip Side of Life” from Page Publishing author Patrick Chiarella is a compelling novel that centers around Cali, a young woman who will soon be granted incredible abilities that might spell doom for those around her. As her powers begin to blossom, Cali finds herself wooed by the queen of a dark force who wants to use her to accomplish their vicious goals.
Belleville, IL, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Chiarella has completed his new book, “Yellow Moon 2: On the Flip Side of Life”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a young woman whose long dormant powers will soon awaken, heralding potential disaster and destruction as dark forces begin to grow and prepare for their next attack.
Chiarella writes, “Cali’s secret is that she is the true and only keeper of the islands, although she will be getting magic powers now. What kind of magic powers, when will she get it, and how is she going to use it are the questions. People of the islands will be shocked to their very inner souls. The sky will rain hot, fiery lava, and lightning will strike, like grenades. The time has come to get prepared and get ready for the countdown. For the day is coming for Cali’s debut to show what she is going to learn and what she has become.
“It is time for Cali’s power to roar loud in the night. However, before this is to come to light, she now knows there is much more for her to find along the way in her journey. She has the power of a little time to do so with her friends. As she finds more clues, she makes new friends with new skills to help her kill the queen. The church will unveil new secrets as well. Cali will have to contend with an unlikely foe as she keeps putting together clues to rid the world of the new evil it might have to face. Cali is unprepared to lose another loved one, but the show must go on. There will be a fight for her life and those who choose to help her. As the wicked keeps getting smarter and the queen pressures Cali to join her, the clock winds down. Nevertheless, she must focus on the prize, the end goal. Cali and friends must keep pushing on because they must, they have to, and it shall be done. Cali must be bold, be strong, and be the one.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick Chiarella’s enthralling tale is the author’s second entry into the “Yellow Moon” series and will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Cali’s fateful story continues to unfold. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Chiarella weaves a brilliant and character-driven adventure full of incredible world building that will leave readers on the edge of their seats and keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Yellow Moon 2: On the Flip Side of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
