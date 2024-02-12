Author Patrick Chiarella’s New Book, “Yellow Moon 2: On the Flip Side of Life,” Follows a Young Woman Whose New Powers Could Either Save Her World or Destroy It

Recent release “Yellow Moon 2: On the Flip Side of Life” from Page Publishing author Patrick Chiarella is a compelling novel that centers around Cali, a young woman who will soon be granted incredible abilities that might spell doom for those around her. As her powers begin to blossom, Cali finds herself wooed by the queen of a dark force who wants to use her to accomplish their vicious goals.