Author King Gladney’s New Book, "Turkey the Turtle Says ‘Moo,’" is a Delightful Tale That Follows a Turtle Who Longs to Fit in with the Other Animals on His Farm

Recent release “Turkey the Turtle Says ‘Moo’” from Page Publishing author King Gladney centers around Turkey, a turtle who enjoys his life on his farm, but wants more than anything to fit in with the other animals and stop being bullied. With the help of a new friend, Turkey learns to embrace himself and discover the confidence he needs to find his place.