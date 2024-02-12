Author King Gladney’s New Book, "Turkey the Turtle Says ‘Moo,’" is a Delightful Tale That Follows a Turtle Who Longs to Fit in with the Other Animals on His Farm
Recent release “Turkey the Turtle Says ‘Moo’” from Page Publishing author King Gladney centers around Turkey, a turtle who enjoys his life on his farm, but wants more than anything to fit in with the other animals and stop being bullied. With the help of a new friend, Turkey learns to embrace himself and discover the confidence he needs to find his place.
Hallsville, TX, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- King Gladney, a loving husband and father of one who grew up on a farm in Louisiana and played college football for the University of Alabama, has completed his new book, “Turkey the Turtle Says ‘Moo’”: a charming story of a kindhearted turtle who tries to find his place on the farm after being humiliated at the farms annual race.
“Turkey the Turtle is struggling to find his place on the farm and decides he wants to try to be more than just a turtle,” writes Gladney. “Join Turkey on his adventures as he looks for a way to fit in with the other animals. It’s a feel-good story about being happy with who you are.”
Published by Page Publishing, King Gladney’s engaging tale is a heartfelt story that explores how learning to appreciate and use one’s own talents can be one of the best ways to stand out and make friends. With colorful artwork to help bring Gladney’s story to life, “Turkey the Turtle Says ‘Moo’” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inspiring them to embrace who they truly are instead of worrying about how to please others.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Turkey the Turtle Says ‘Moo’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
