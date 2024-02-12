Author Grace Boykin’s New Book, “A Turbulent Life ? ? ?” is a Riveting Autobiographical Account of the Author’s Life and Her Connection to Her Family’s Past
Recent release “A Turbulent Life ? ? ?” from Page Publishing author Grace Boykin follows the author through her various traumas, from sexual and physical abuse, to bullying in her childhood to adulthood, and divorces. While sharing her story, Boykin also delves into her family's rich history in order to reflect on her own journey and learn of her true self and identity.
Milton, FL, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Grace Boykin, an educator and a licensed real estate salesperson with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, has completed her new book, “A Turbulent Life ? ? ?”: a self-help book and autobiographical account of the author’s life that delves into the trauma she faces that forever shaped her, as well as the interesting and tumultuous lives of her past family members as a way of looking back in order to move forward.
A native of Mobile, Alabama, author Grace Boykin received a BA degree in social science and secondary education from Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida. She studied art in Europe in Spring Hill College, Mobile, Alabama, and went on to teach geography in Dunedin Junior High School and history in several schools throughout Melbourne, Florida. The author also tutored braille at the Florida School of Deaf and Blind for four years in St. Augustine. Amongst her many achievements, she was an active member of the Clearwater/Tampa Bay Chapter of the National Society of Arts and Letters and served as president, chairman of “Career Award Luncheon,” program chairman, and member of the board. As a longtime member of the Clearwater Chapter DAR, she served as a scholarship and junior membership chairman and as a personal page to the Florida State Regent, National Page at the Eighty-Fifth Continental Congress in Washington, DC, a DAR chaplain, and Clearwater Chapter, Children of the American Revolution co-president.
“This autobiographical book of earth-shattering history opens the gates to memories that have never been realized, recognized, or open to the depths of the soul,” writes Boykin. “Recalling memories with a traveling buddy and no finer of a friend and listening as one speaks and had begun to open the doors to unknown places enabled me to recall tragic memories. My listening and asking questions began to change my life in a positive way of learning my true inner self. Total recall was forgotten and behind the closed doors of my mental file cabinet that was slowly opening entries to my entire life.
“This book can help the reader to cope, face, and forget the turbulent times throughout one’s life and family in all levels of society. The cliché 'mind over matter' is true when faced directly on, recognized, and dealt with by departmentalizing lifetime moments in your subconscious. Use your brain in effective ways of dealing with drama in one’s life, sort them like a file cabinet mentally, never knowing when total recall will surface, and have the words shared to others who will listen or read about it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Grace Boykin’s enthralling tale is a powerful journey through the author’s past that aims to shed light on the incredible trials and triumphs she has encountered throughout her life, and how her family’s past is forever connected to her own future. Thought-provoking and expertly paced, Boykin weaves a deeply personal memoir that is sure to capture the hearts of readers and leave them spellbound, remaining with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Turbulent Life ? ? ?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
