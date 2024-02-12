Author Grace Boykin’s New Book, “A Turbulent Life ? ? ?” is a Riveting Autobiographical Account of the Author’s Life and Her Connection to Her Family’s Past

Recent release “A Turbulent Life ? ? ?” from Page Publishing author Grace Boykin follows the author through her various traumas, from sexual and physical abuse, to bullying in her childhood to adulthood, and divorces. While sharing her story, Boykin also delves into her family's rich history in order to reflect on her own journey and learn of her true self and identity.