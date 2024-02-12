Author D. Previn Carr’s New Book, “When It Is Your Season, It Is Your Season,” Helps Readers Prepare for the Next Season, Dimension, and Level of Their Lives
Recent release “When It Is Your Season, It Is Your Season” from Page Publishing author D. Previn Carr highlights how God can change anything, especially when it is the season for that person, church, or business.
Surprise, AZ, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D. Previn Carr, who has been pastoring for over twenty years, has completed his new book, “When It Is Your Season, It Is Your Season”: a spiritual work that reminds readers that God has already examined and inspected their lives and chosen them to move forward so that His presence can guide them in becoming examples to others.
Author D. Previn Carr’s commitment and dedication to the word of God has caused lives to be changed and souls to be won to Christ, and a deeper commitment to the ministry has been seen in the lives of those who are committed to the word of God through their ministry. God has richly blessed Pastor Carr with the gift of exposing, expounding, and explaining the word of God; and the Ekklesia Christian Church has witnessed spiritual growth because of Pastor Carr’s dedication and commitment to the word of God.
Pastor D. Previn Carr accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age. Called to preach at the age of ten, Pastor Carr has been dedicated to the cause and call of Christ for over forty years. Pastor Carr was licensed by the Union Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona, under the leadership of the late Reverend A. D. Reid. He has been the assistant pastor to the late Dr. L. J. Dunbar and Pastor L. Gary Ransom. Because of his faithfulness and obedience, God has used Pastor Carr in a mighty way throughout the Phoenix Metropolitan area.
In August of 1998, the Lord spoke to Pastor and Lady Kimberly Carr and placed it on their hearts to begin the Ekklesia Christian Church. After much prayer and seeking God, on December 5, 1999, the vision for Ekklesia unfolded, and God allowed the doors of Ekklesia Christian Church to officially open. Pastor and Lady Carr’s beliefs are exemplified through the word of God as well as the foundation that God has used to establish the Ekklesia Christian Church.
Pastor and Lady Carr are also very committed to their family and believe that family is one of God’s gifts that has to be nourished and cherished. Pastor and Lady Carr are the proud parents to Kailah, Kyshia, Jalon, Kemani, Josiah, Jadon, Joseph, and Kierra. Their commitment to family is also exhibited in their team leadership in marriage and ministry. The two of them are an example of what God can do when two people become one and are working together toward the same goal.
Pastor and Lady Carr believe that God’s word has the power to change and transform lives. As they continue to serve the people of God, they are seeking the hand of God to be with them as they continue the work of the ministry.
Pastor Carr writes, “God changes the season when He decides to change the season.
“Even though we may trace the change to a particular thing we have done, God will always change the season in His time so that no one or nothing can get credit or glory for the change but Him. When God changes the season, He changes it for our good and for His glory. Everything is working according to the plan, purpose, and will of God. God wants us to be steadfast and unmovable, continuing in the work of the kingdom until He changes, moves, and orchestrates the events in our lives to fall in line with the season He has planned, prepared, and purposed for our lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, D. Previn Carr’s compelling work helps readers interpret scripture as God’s direct words of guidance into their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “When It Is Your Season, It Is Your Season” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
