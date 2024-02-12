Author David C. Sharp’s New Book, "Seeker," is a Collection of Poems and Reflections Written Throughout the Author’s Life That Seek to Understand the World at Large

Recent release “Seeker” from Page Publishing author David C. Sharp is a compelling series of poems that share insight into the author’s mind during different points of his life that will challenge readers to think critically of the world and discover new ways of thinking about their experiences and challenges throughout life.