Author David C. Sharp’s New Book, "Seeker," is a Collection of Poems and Reflections Written Throughout the Author’s Life That Seek to Understand the World at Large
Recent release “Seeker” from Page Publishing author David C. Sharp is a compelling series of poems that share insight into the author’s mind during different points of his life that will challenge readers to think critically of the world and discover new ways of thinking about their experiences and challenges throughout life.
Rancho Cordova, CA, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David C. Sharp, who retired from working as a bedside RN in a modern medical ICU in a local community hospital after working thirty-two years in the same unit, has completed his new book, “Seeker”: a collection of poems and ruminations exploring the author’s own reflections and observations of a wide variety of topics concerning his lived experiences, from the world around him, to the human condition.
Despite his retirement, author David C. Sharp has discovered that life hasn’t really changed all that much for him. With more free time on his hands, the author is able to pursue hobbies such as reading epic long fantasy sagas, working in his yard, and writing. He also continues to jog beside the local bike trail and exercise with weights in a local gym, all of which help him to enjoy taking overnight backpacking trips in the High Sierras. He is approaching his thirty-seventh year of marriage, and has been blessed with three grown children, who have in turn given him several grandchildren.
“This is my second book,” writes Sharp. “My first book, ‘The Book of David,’ is a collection of thoughts written about forty years ago. This book, ‘Seeker,’ contains thoughts both old and new. Unlike ‘The Book of David,’ in which each thought can stand alone, ‘Seeker’ is arranged in a specific sequence. Read in that sequence. Each thought, though whole in itself, is intended to present a complete, though continuing story.
“While doing an interview for the syndicated program ‘People of Distinction,’ I told the host, Benji Cole, that I can be a very opinionated person. When you read this book, you will see that this is true.”
Published by Page Publishing, David C. Sharp’s engaging writings will keep the pages turning as readers explore the author’s viewpoints and opinions, all while opening their eyes to different ways of thinking and viewing the world. Expertly crafted and thought-provoking, Sharp weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Seeker” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
