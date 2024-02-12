Author Noah Dosier’s New Book, "Seeds in the Sand," Invites Readers to Journey to the Endlessly Fascinating and Engaging Fantasy Realm of Samu
Recent release “Seeds in the Sand” from Page Publishing author Noah Dosier centers on the Orb of Desire, a magical talisman capable of granting its possessor a single wish.
Dekalb, IL, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Noah Dosier, a novelist and playwright who lives in Sycamore, Illinois, has completed his new book, “Seeds in the Sand”: a spellbinding fantasy novel.
The Dark Lord Zage Batur wants to use it to wipe out the human race, and the great hero Cornelius Arcind wants to stop him, using the artifact instead to finally kill his longtime nemesis. But this is not the focus of the story. Instead, it’s an immortal oracle named Dekkin Eterden, whose centuries-long life of loss has left him suicidal but who has enough of a sense of honor not to kill himself. Instead, he resolves to steal the map and key needed to get the Orb and take the vaunted mystical object for himself, to wish that he had never been born. Along the way on his quest, however, he finds a mostly unwilling member of a traveling party, made up of the most unusual members—Cornelius’s apprentice, Matthew; the queen of the humans; and even the Dark Lord himself. Their journey together just might show Dekkin that, although he’s survived for hundreds of years, he spent precious little time truly living.
Author Noah Dosier writes, “The nondescript small wagon was driven by a Lormish boy of twelve. He had all the characteristic features of his people—meager stature, light-green scaly skin, a set of gills on each cheek, clawed and webbed hands and feet, and a pair of tiny white horns at the top of his head. His broadsword was long enough that it couldn’t be sheathed at his hip, and so he kept it on his back when it wasn’t in use. But not wanting cold metal pressing hard against him, he placed it beside him lengthwise when he was sitting, as he had done then.”
Published by Page Publishing, Noah Dosier’s exciting tale brings readers into this magical world, offering an unforgettable adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Seeds in the Sand” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
