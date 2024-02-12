Author Naoki Ishimoto’s New Book, “Your Heart Is My Enemy,” is the Story of a Passionate Love Triangle Featuring Anger and Kindness
Recent release “Your Heart Is My Enemy” from Page Publishing author Naoki Ishimoto is a mesmerizing and surprising story about deception and friendship.
New York, NY, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Naoki Ishimoto, who enjoys watching anime, has completed his new book, “Your Heart Is My Enemy”: an engaging work that follows Aikawa as she struggles to navigate a situation that is not what it appears to be. A man who approaches her with friendship and kindness makes her suffer unimaginable pain.
Author Naoki Ishimoto gets inspiration often and finds offices and modern places to his interest. He is a member of the I in the MBTI family and a September Virgo.
Ishimoto writes, “My daughter got sick easily in the cold. When the weather went down to a freezing or windy point, a cold comes. At first, I thought of it as a curse. Yuki no noroi da. But that thought escalated. Before I knew it, I wanted to drown her in blankets for school. She’d be like a human scarf ha ha ha. She’s special. Well of course, she’s my daughter after all. I didn’t know why I had this. I thought of it as unwanted. I thought of myself as unwanted—getting sick every time winter or even a simple breeze arrives. It was ridiculous, and because I was unwell, I had to stay inside or wear heated clothing. No one knew, and no one will. But how’d I get home? Was it a dream? Or was the heater off?”
Published by Page Publishing, Naoki Ishimoto’s impactful tale invites readers to discover how Aikawa’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Your Heart Is My Enemy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
