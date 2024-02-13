Jim Sayre’s New Book, "Jimmy," is a Captivating and Inspiring Memoir About the Author’s Struggles and Triumphs of Living Life While Blind
Recent release “Jimmy” from Page Publishing author Jim Sayre is a gripping and uplifting true story about how the author has thrived in a sighted world despite being totally blind.
Zanesville, OH, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jim Sayre, a father, husband and Ohio resident, has completed his new book, “Jimmy”: a fascinating and compelling story that follows the author’s life from being a blind child to a blind adult.
“Jim Sayre was born and raised in Zanesville, Ohio, a town that supported his dream to just be a normal kid despite his total blindness. Jim’s determination to make that dream a reality led him to be the first blind graduate of Zanesville High in the 1950s. He later earned academic degrees from Ohio State University and the University of Tennessee. After some years outside Ohio, Jim and his wife, Vicki, and four children returned to his beloved Zanesville. From there, he built a career in state government while leading a musical combo on weekends in local entertainment venues,” writes the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Jim Sayre’s moving book catalogues his riveting life. The author grew up blind in the 1940s and ‘50s. This was a time when that was seen only as a hindrance in a child’s life. Despite the attitude at the time Sayre’s mother did everything she could to help her son live a life just like everyone else.
Sayre fought and exceeded expectations and made a wonderful life for himself. Living in a sighted world gave him many obstacles and he overcame them all. He built a life filled with achievement and success in academia, state government, and the music business. Despite the challenges he filled his life with fun, fine music, love, and laughter. This book serves as a reminder to all readers that with determination and perseverance anything is possible.
Readers who wish to experience this inspirational work can purchase “Jimmy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Jim Sayre was born and raised in Zanesville, Ohio, a town that supported his dream to just be a normal kid despite his total blindness. Jim’s determination to make that dream a reality led him to be the first blind graduate of Zanesville High in the 1950s. He later earned academic degrees from Ohio State University and the University of Tennessee. After some years outside Ohio, Jim and his wife, Vicki, and four children returned to his beloved Zanesville. From there, he built a career in state government while leading a musical combo on weekends in local entertainment venues,” writes the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Jim Sayre’s moving book catalogues his riveting life. The author grew up blind in the 1940s and ‘50s. This was a time when that was seen only as a hindrance in a child’s life. Despite the attitude at the time Sayre’s mother did everything she could to help her son live a life just like everyone else.
Sayre fought and exceeded expectations and made a wonderful life for himself. Living in a sighted world gave him many obstacles and he overcame them all. He built a life filled with achievement and success in academia, state government, and the music business. Despite the challenges he filled his life with fun, fine music, love, and laughter. This book serves as a reminder to all readers that with determination and perseverance anything is possible.
Readers who wish to experience this inspirational work can purchase “Jimmy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories