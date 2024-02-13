Author Amber Banaciski’s New Book, "180 Poems for the Soul," is a Thought-Provoking Compilation of Poetry and Prose Exploring the Joy as Well as the Pain of Love
Recent release “180 Poems for the Soul” from Page Publishing author Amber Banaciski is a contemplative work celebrating the primacy of love amid the vicissitudes of modern life.
Monroe, NJ, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amber Banaciski, a small-town New Jersey native who began her career in the music industry as a songwriter and is now pursuing her passion for the written word, has completed her new book, “180 Poems for the Soul”: a collection of insightful verses about life and love.
As far back as she can remember, Amber has always been entranced with love. She has been through the struggles of settling. She wants to bring to light a different side of love because too many people in the modern era are afraid of pursuing it because of societal pressure to avoid it. Amber wants to reassure women of their worth and validate their value. Amber wants to show the reader that the fairytale ending is not impossible, and that love is the most valuable asset we possess as human beings.
Published by Page Publishing, Amber Banaciski’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “180 Poems for the Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
