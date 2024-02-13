Jesse Ackerman’s New Book, “The Luck of Two Ducks: A True Story,” is an Uplifting Children’s Story That Encourages Young Readers to Celebrate Their Differences
Recent release “The Luck of Two Ducks: A True Story” from Page Publishing author Jesse Ackerman is a charming way to teach children to welcome diversity in their friendships. Inspired by two of the most impactful people in Ackerman’s life, this delightful children’s book uses the adorable metaphor of two ducks in a pond to inspire inclusion.
Winter Garden, FL, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jesse Ackerman, an accomplished football strength and conditioning coach with a career spanning over twenty years, has completed his new book, “The Luck of Two Ducks: A True Story”: a joyful and educational story about how friendship overcomes any superficial differences.
“‘The Luck of Two Ducks’ is a story about love, acceptance, and not only embracing but celebrating diversity,” says author Jesse Ackerman. “I’ve had a wonderful career in the world of sports and have been blessed to work with so many different people from various backgrounds. To quote one of my best friends, ‘The world would be a boring place if everyone were like you and me!’ No truer words have ever been spoken. I hope you enjoy the story!”
Published by Page Publishing, Jesse Ackerman’s engaging tale tells the story of two ducks living in harmony in a pond. From the outside, they look as different as can be. One has light color feathers, blue eyes, and an orange beak; the other has dark feathers, brown eyes, and a freckled beak. Despite how opposite the two look, they are the best of friends. Their contrasting features don’t prevent them from being great ducks! They are ducks all the same.
“The Luck of Two Ducks” was inspired by two of Jesse Ackerman’s favorite people: his colleague, Curtis Jones Jr., and his father, Denny Ackerman. When the two of them met in 2010, a friendship formed instantly with no regard to the fact that they were from opposite walks of life. Jesse Ackerman’s admiration for these men and their relationship led him to write this book, hoping to spread this uplifting message of inclusion to his own children and children around the world.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “The Luck of Two Ducks: A True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
