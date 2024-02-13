Jesse Ackerman’s New Book, “The Luck of Two Ducks: A True Story,” is an Uplifting Children’s Story That Encourages Young Readers to Celebrate Their Differences

Recent release “The Luck of Two Ducks: A True Story” from Page Publishing author Jesse Ackerman is a charming way to teach children to welcome diversity in their friendships. Inspired by two of the most impactful people in Ackerman’s life, this delightful children’s book uses the adorable metaphor of two ducks in a pond to inspire inclusion.