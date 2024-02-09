Emerging R&B Sensation Jessica Jolia Returns with Soul-Stirring Single “Caught In The Middle”
Los Angeles, CA, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning R&B singer and songwriter Jessica Jolia is set to captivate listeners once again with her latest release, “Caught In The Middle,” available worldwide on February 22, 2024. Following the success of her hit track, “Ooh La La,” Jolia delves deep into matters of the heart with a soulful anthem that explores the complexities of love and longing.
“Caught In The Middle” speaks to the universal experience of grappling with the decision to hold on or let go when faced with the uncertainty of a fading love. With poignant lyrics and Jolia’s emotive vocals, the track takes listeners on a journey through the bittersweet emotions of nostalgia and heartache.
“Staying is comfortable. Letting go is filled with uncertainty,” says Jessica Jolia, describing the inspiration behind the song. “I wanted to capture the raw, honest emotions that come with being caught in between holding on to what once was and embracing the unknown.”
Produced by Yaahn Hunter Jr. (featuring Keithen Foster on bass and Joe Archie on strings), “Caught In The Middle” seamlessly blends elements of R&B and soul, showcasing Jolia’s versatility as an artist. The track’s lush instrumentation and infectious melodies create an immersive listening experience that resonates long after the final note fades away.
With her soul-stirring vocals and introspective songwriting, Jessica Jolia continues to establish herself as a force in the R&B music scene. “Caught In The Middle” is sure to leave a lasting impression on fans old and new, solidifying Jolia as one of the genre’s newest, most compelling voices.
For more information, please visit Jessica Jolia’s official website at www.jessicajolia.com.
Contact: Bobby Shields
Email: bobby@jessicajolia.com
Follow Jessica Jolia on Social Media:
Instagram: @jessicajolia
Twitter: @jessicajolia
Facebook: /jessicajolia
“Caught In The Middle” speaks to the universal experience of grappling with the decision to hold on or let go when faced with the uncertainty of a fading love. With poignant lyrics and Jolia’s emotive vocals, the track takes listeners on a journey through the bittersweet emotions of nostalgia and heartache.
“Staying is comfortable. Letting go is filled with uncertainty,” says Jessica Jolia, describing the inspiration behind the song. “I wanted to capture the raw, honest emotions that come with being caught in between holding on to what once was and embracing the unknown.”
Produced by Yaahn Hunter Jr. (featuring Keithen Foster on bass and Joe Archie on strings), “Caught In The Middle” seamlessly blends elements of R&B and soul, showcasing Jolia’s versatility as an artist. The track’s lush instrumentation and infectious melodies create an immersive listening experience that resonates long after the final note fades away.
With her soul-stirring vocals and introspective songwriting, Jessica Jolia continues to establish herself as a force in the R&B music scene. “Caught In The Middle” is sure to leave a lasting impression on fans old and new, solidifying Jolia as one of the genre’s newest, most compelling voices.
For more information, please visit Jessica Jolia’s official website at www.jessicajolia.com.
Contact: Bobby Shields
Email: bobby@jessicajolia.com
Follow Jessica Jolia on Social Media:
Instagram: @jessicajolia
Twitter: @jessicajolia
Facebook: /jessicajolia
Contact
Bobby ShieldsContact
313-314-0514
www.jessicajolia.com
313-314-0514
www.jessicajolia.com
Categories