New Audio Feature for the Popular GCP Training
Chicago, IL, February 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pharma Lessons has added voice over functionality to their popular International Good Clinical Practice training. The audio is beautifully matched with the content of the course and is created by a native US speaker who is also a professional e-learning narrator. The voiceover has been recorded within an acoustically treated professional booth and with a high quality equipment.
Trainees will now be able to listen to the course materials instead of staring at the screen for hours. Of course if reading is the more convenient way of learning for some users, they will be able to just turn off the audio by pressing the speaker icon on the media player.
Pharma Lessons has recently updated the freely available demo of the course on the company’s website. All visitors will be able to check the course audio for themselves and see if the quality meets their expectations:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gcp-training-english/demo
All GxP courses available in the portfolio of the company will be updated with voice over functionality in the near future. Any feedback about the audio will be greatly appreciated because all future updates will be based on the preferences of the Pharma Lessons’ users.
Trainees will now be able to listen to the course materials instead of staring at the screen for hours. Of course if reading is the more convenient way of learning for some users, they will be able to just turn off the audio by pressing the speaker icon on the media player.
Pharma Lessons has recently updated the freely available demo of the course on the company’s website. All visitors will be able to check the course audio for themselves and see if the quality meets their expectations:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gcp-training-english/demo
All GxP courses available in the portfolio of the company will be updated with voice over functionality in the near future. Any feedback about the audio will be greatly appreciated because all future updates will be based on the preferences of the Pharma Lessons’ users.
Contact
Pharma LessonsContact
John Snow
424-253-3200
www.pharmalessons.com
Free course also available at:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gcptraining/
John Snow
424-253-3200
www.pharmalessons.com
Free course also available at:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gcptraining/
Categories