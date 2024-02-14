Charlotte Varela Gajewski’s New Book, “I See You: A True Tale of Two Bunnies,” is a Delightful and Colorful Children’s Tale About a Blossoming Friendship Between Bunnies

Recent release “I See You: A True Tale of Two Bunnies” from Page Publishing author Charlotte Varela Gajewski is a charming and adorable children’s book about an unlikely friendship formed between a domestic and wild bunny.