Charlotte Varela Gajewski’s New Book, “I See You: A True Tale of Two Bunnies,” is a Delightful and Colorful Children’s Tale About a Blossoming Friendship Between Bunnies
Recent release “I See You: A True Tale of Two Bunnies” from Page Publishing author Charlotte Varela Gajewski is a charming and adorable children’s book about an unlikely friendship formed between a domestic and wild bunny.
Warren, NJ, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte Varela Gajewski, a New Jersey native who loves spending time outdoors with family, friends, and her dog Misty, has completed her new book, “I See You: A True Tale of Two Bunnies”: a sweet and enthralling story about love and friendship.
The story begins, “Once there was a little girl who lived up on a mountain. She had a pet bunny named Penelope. In the spring and summer, Penelope lived in a bunny hutch under a dogwood tree. When the winter snows came Penelope lived in a greenhouse. She was free to roam amongst the tropical flowers. One day, the little girl saw a wild bunny looking through the glass at Penelope. Every day, the wild bunny came to see Penelope in her warm greenhouse. The little girl imagined they were friends.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charlotte Varela Gajewski’s dreamy tale about two bunnies. The story revolves around two bunnies that start to form a friendship. A domestic bunny named Penelope makes friends with a wild bunny. The two bond and create a wonderful lasting friendship.
The story follows the two very different bunnies on their journey to friendship. While they live very different lives, there are still so many things that they have in common. Their similarities outweigh their differences and create the bond of friendship. The author hopes that this story will teach young readers the importance of friendship and positivity.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “I See You: A True Tale of Two Bunnies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
