Author Ravenspeaker’s New Book, "Building a Man," is a Coming-of-Age Tale About a Young Urban American Indian Fumbling His Way Toward Adulthood
Recent release “Building a Man” from Page Publishing author Ravenspeaker is the story of Ravenspeaker, a fatherless and impoverished young man who must learn the secrets of responsibility and self-determination without any parental guidance.
New York, NY, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ravenspeaker, the stage name for Robert Douglas Frederiksen, has completed his new book, “Building a Man”: a gripping novel that explores the connection between story and philosophy on one hand, and the creation and reflection of culture through storytelling on the other. He believes when a society no longer treasures its old stories and produces new ones with little or no impact, it is in trouble. Ravenspeaker is inspired by his two children and two grandchildren for his series of novellas and short stories called “The Mousy Mouse Chronicles.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ravenspeaker’s thought-provoking tale ruminates on this question: “Is there a single decision or discovery that makes an adult out of a child?”
“Building a Man” follows the adventures and misadventures of Ravenspeaker who must navigate horrific circumstances, incredible humiliation, and seemingly insurmountable hopelessness to reach adulthood.
Along the way, he meets very special people who show him pieces of the puzzle he is missing. With each new discovery, he gets closer to understanding what life-changing principle they all have in common.
Readers who wish to experience this life-changing work can purchase “Building a Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Published by Page Publishing, Ravenspeaker’s thought-provoking tale ruminates on this question: “Is there a single decision or discovery that makes an adult out of a child?”
“Building a Man” follows the adventures and misadventures of Ravenspeaker who must navigate horrific circumstances, incredible humiliation, and seemingly insurmountable hopelessness to reach adulthood.
Along the way, he meets very special people who show him pieces of the puzzle he is missing. With each new discovery, he gets closer to understanding what life-changing principle they all have in common.
Readers who wish to experience this life-changing work can purchase “Building a Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories