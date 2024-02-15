Author Ellen Powell’s New Book, "Teddy's Rainbow," is an Adorable Story of a Bear Who Learns to Appreciate What He Has After His Rainbow Loses Its Color
Recent release “Teddy's Rainbow” from Page Publishing author Ellen Powell is a heartwarming story that follows Teddy, a bear who wakes up one morning very upset and hopes that playing under his rainbow will make him feel better. When he arrives at his special place, Teddy is shocked to find his rainbow drained of color and must do everything he can to fix it so he can play once more.
Eldridge, IA, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ellen Powell, who recently retired from teaching and tutoring young children, has completed her new book, “Teddy's Rainbow”: a charming tale that follows a bear named Teddy who must find a way to restore the color to his special rainbow so that he can play under it and be happy again.
“Oftentimes, we forget about appreciating the simple things in our lives, and take them for granted,” writes Powell. “‘Teddy’s Rainbow’ is a heartfelt reminder that what we have, can easily be taken away. The message can be received by children, as well as adults. There is no age limit for this simple life lesson.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ellen Powell’s engaging tale is inspired by the author's desire to create a message about appreciation, positivity, kindness, and friendship for readers of all ages. With colorful illustrations to bring Powell’s tale to life, “Teddy’s Rainbow” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, staying with them long after its delightful conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Teddy's Rainbow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Oftentimes, we forget about appreciating the simple things in our lives, and take them for granted,” writes Powell. “‘Teddy’s Rainbow’ is a heartfelt reminder that what we have, can easily be taken away. The message can be received by children, as well as adults. There is no age limit for this simple life lesson.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ellen Powell’s engaging tale is inspired by the author's desire to create a message about appreciation, positivity, kindness, and friendship for readers of all ages. With colorful illustrations to bring Powell’s tale to life, “Teddy’s Rainbow” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, staying with them long after its delightful conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Teddy's Rainbow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories