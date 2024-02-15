Author Ellen Powell’s New Book, "Teddy's Rainbow," is an Adorable Story of a Bear Who Learns to Appreciate What He Has After His Rainbow Loses Its Color

Recent release “Teddy's Rainbow” from Page Publishing author Ellen Powell is a heartwarming story that follows Teddy, a bear who wakes up one morning very upset and hopes that playing under his rainbow will make him feel better. When he arrives at his special place, Teddy is shocked to find his rainbow drained of color and must do everything he can to fix it so he can play once more.