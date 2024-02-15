Author Sean Benjamin’s New Book, “A Process of Elimination: Pirates of the Badlands Series,” Follows a Group of Pirates Who Must Band Together to Defeat a Shared Enemy
Recent release “A Process of Elimination: Pirates of the Badlands Series” from Page Publishing author Sean Benjamin centers around Captain Hawkins, a pirate leader who finds himself on a mission to stop an attempted coup which could lead to a horrific war and the rise of his enemies. Meanwhile, the captain’s men must put a stop to a contract that was taken out on him and one of his allies.
New York, NY, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sean Benjamin, a retired Marine who resides in Las Vegas with his lovely wife, Lynnda, and one cat, has completed his new book, “A Process of Elimination: Pirates of the Badlands Series”: a gripping pirate adventure that centers around unlikely allies that must join forces in order to stop a dangerous enemy that threatens them all and their entire way of life.
Sean writes, “Captain Raferty Hawkins, the Duke of Black Hallow and consort to Queen Alexis I, has two big challenges. There is a blood contract out on him and Killian O’Hare. The money is coming from the Aurora Empire, but the operators are near at hand in the Badlands. The second problem is less immediate but has greater consequences for the universe. The Goldenes Tor military is about to overthrow their emperor and enter the war in support of the Orion Confederation against the Aurora Empire. Such an event would mean defeat for the Zekes.
“The pirate leader decides to focus on the latter problem while letting his allies handle the former problem. His Badlands comrades are used to such situations as someone has been trying to kill them for the majority of their lives. Destiny Flores, Tactical, Baby Doll, and the two hit men, Shelby Pope and Jackson Kemper, make a formidable group regardless of the threat. Now they will search for the people who are administering the contract. Once found, they will be dealt with in the usual way such problems are handled in the Badlands: ruthless violence administered with vengeance.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sean Benjamin’s enthralling tale will take readers on a captivating journey as they follow Captain Hawkins in his quest to prevent the chaos and destruction of all-out war. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Sean weaves an unforgettable thrill ride that’s sure to keep the pages turning and leave readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Process of Elimination: Pirates of the Badlands Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
