Author Sean Benjamin’s New Book, “A Process of Elimination: Pirates of the Badlands Series,” Follows a Group of Pirates Who Must Band Together to Defeat a Shared Enemy

Recent release “A Process of Elimination: Pirates of the Badlands Series” from Page Publishing author Sean Benjamin centers around Captain Hawkins, a pirate leader who finds himself on a mission to stop an attempted coup which could lead to a horrific war and the rise of his enemies. Meanwhile, the captain’s men must put a stop to a contract that was taken out on him and one of his allies.