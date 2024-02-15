Author U N I’s New Book, “Whisper,” is a Collection of Relatable Poems Lovingly Crafted Around the Idea of Helping a Child’s Growth in Life
Recent release “Whisper” from Page Publishing author U N I is a beautiful collection of poetry that mirrors the development of a child from birth to independence. It aims to resonate with children and their parents and stay with them long after reading.
New York, NY, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- U N I, whose writing is always about children and their parents, has completed their new book, “Whisper”: a calming and intentional collection of poetry for families to enjoy and cherish.
U N I writes, “The words within these pages are not about the author. They are about the children and their parents as they struggle to grow. Let the words stay within your mind, calm yourself, then give the pure love your child yearns for.”
Published by Page Publishing, U N I’s thoughtful collection mirrors the growth of a child, beginning with man, woman, and child.
“Beginning in helpless form, then being raised to smile…to cry…to laugh…to talk while growing to become independent enough to step forward to begin the cycle all over again,” U N I explains.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Whisper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
U N I writes, “The words within these pages are not about the author. They are about the children and their parents as they struggle to grow. Let the words stay within your mind, calm yourself, then give the pure love your child yearns for.”
Published by Page Publishing, U N I’s thoughtful collection mirrors the growth of a child, beginning with man, woman, and child.
“Beginning in helpless form, then being raised to smile…to cry…to laugh…to talk while growing to become independent enough to step forward to begin the cycle all over again,” U N I explains.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Whisper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories